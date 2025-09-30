Charles Dale Memorial International School (CDMIS), a leading co-educational boarding institution in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, proudly announces its 19th anniversary, commemorating nearly two decades of academic distinction, discipline, and leadership development.

Since its establishment, CDMIS has committed to raising “The Total Child,” integrating academic excellence with strong values, character formation, and global exposure. The school’s students continue to excel nationally and internationally, securing top honors in Cambridge and IGCSE examinations, global science and STEM Olympiads, mathematics championships, international art contests, and leadership competitions.

“At 19, our greatest pride lies not only in the awards and recognitions but in the lives of young Nigerians who have grown into global citizens under our care,” said Mrs Elfrida Omole, the Executive Director of Bere-Mont Group.

For CDMIS, the story is not just about classrooms and exams. It is about children who arrive with potential and leave with purpose. It is about teachers who dedicate themselves to shaping minds and hearts. It is about families who entrust their children to a community that feels like home.

“Our story is about people,” the Executive Director added. “When we see our students excel – whether it’s winning global STEM awards, painting on the world stage, gaining admission into top universities, or simply showing kindness to others – we are reminded why we exist. Each success story is a seed planted for a brighter tomorrow and that of the country at large.”

CDMIS has become known for achievements on the global stage: world champions in coding, outstanding Cambridge results, international medals in arts and science, and representation in international sports tournaments. Yet, beyond the accolades, the heart of the school beats in values – Character, Honesty, Achievement, Respect, Leadership, Excellence, Service, Discipline, Aspiration, Learning, and Empowerment.

CDMIS has built a legacy of nurturing future leaders and innovators who embody both Nigerian heritage and global competitiveness. The anniversary coincides with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, reinforcing the school’s mission of “Building the Nation, One Child at a Time.”

Charles Dale Memorial International School is a world-class boarding institution located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The school is recognised for its modern facilities, international academic standards, and holistic approach to education that equips students for success both locally and globally.