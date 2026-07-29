The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday reduced the N2 billion bail bond imposed on the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, who is facing money laundering charges.

Judge Salim Ibrahim scaled down the bail bond to N1 billion in a ruling following an application by Mr Bodejo’s lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff.

Mr Bodejo was arraigned before Judge Inyang Ekwo on 9 July on six charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He pleaded not guilty, and the case was adjourned until 5 October for trial. The alleged offences i nclude receiving dollar cash , traced to the Bauchi State Government, that was higher than the cash transaction treshold permited by the Nigerian anti-money laundering law.

On 20 July, Judge Ekwo granted him N2 billion bail with two sureties. The judge ordered one surety, who must be resident in Abuja, to present evidence of three years’ tax clearance and the second to produce evidence of ownership of landed property worth N2 billion in the federal capital.

The judge also fixed 5, 6 and 7 October to kick off trial.

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to hear the application. Three days later Mr Bodejo applied for the bail conditions to be relaxed, but Judge Ekwo declined to hear the application.

In a ruling, Judge Ekwo said that since EFCC opposed the application, the court might be unable to conclude proceedings before the annual vacation commenced.

The court vacation began on Monday, 27 July.

The judge then advised the parties to approach a vacation judge during the court’s vacation to hear the application.

He said the substantive case could thereafter return to his court for trial.

Vacation judge grants bail condition variation application

EFCC lawyer Fatal Erewunmi opposed the defence’s application to vary the bail condition during Wednesday’s hearing.

However, Judge Ibrahim held he was convinced by the defence to reduce the bail bond to N1 billion.

The judge ordered Mr Bodejo to produce two sureties to guarantee the bail bond. One of the sureties must own landed property worth N1 billion in Guzape, Asokoro or Maitama District of Abuja.

He also directed the sureties to submit photocopies of their driver’s licences, National Identification Numbers (NINs) or passports to the court.

Judge Ibrahim further ordered that the case file be returned to Judge Ekwo for the continuation of the trial after the court’s annual vacation.

Charges

The EFCC accused Mr Bodejo of accepting $100,000 from Sa’idu Abubakar, a former Accountant General of Bauchi State who is currently in the lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force, among other cash payments in foreign currency.

The EFCC said the sum exceeded the statutory cash transaction threshold of N5 million prescribed under Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended), without routing the transaction through a financial institution as required by law.

The commission said the offence is contrary to Section 16(1)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

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