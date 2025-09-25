Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the African Union’s (AU) plan to scale up the deployment of two million community health workers (CHWs) across the continent by 2030 to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and achieve universal health coverage.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, made this known on Tuesday at the African CDC’s 2nd Taskforce Meeting of the Community Health Continental Coordination Mechanism (CCM) Principals.

The meeting was held at UNICEF Headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mr Salako, who delivered a message of solidarity from President Bola Tinubu, said CHWs remain central to health security and resilient systems in Africa.

Progress of CHW initiative

The AU adopted the CHW initiative in 2017, setting a target of two million workers by 2030.

As of May 2025, more than one million CHWs have already been deployed across the continent, representing about half of the target.

Mr Salako noted that Nigeria is playing a leading role in the initiative.

He recalled that the country hosted the validation of the 2024 community health landscape survey titled: Shaping the CHW Strategy, Scorecard and Strategic Action, which was endorsed by AU member states as a roadmap for institutionalisation, governance, financing, and policy guidance.

“The speed with which this document has moved to high-level dialogue shows our collective seriousness and commitment,” he said.

He stressed that scaling up community health workers means investing in prevention, early detection, maternal and child health, and stronger systems that can withstand public health threats.

“We must expand training facilities, professionalise their work, create career progression pathways, and fully integrate them into our health systems,” he added.

The minister commended the African Union Commission, Africa CDC, UNICEF, and development partners for their support.

He urged member states to ensure their commitments translate into measurable outcomes.

“The future of community health in Africa depends on our shared resolve, collaboration, and action,” he said.