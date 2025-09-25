Writers, educators, and cultural advocates on Thursday reiterated the urgency of making reading a national priority in Nigeria.

The call was made at the 5th National Conference on Reading and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters (NBRP) in Abuja.

The event brought together stakeholders to deliberate on how to strengthen Nigeria’s reading culture, encourage young learners, and recognise individuals advancing literacy.

Speaking at the event, Dominic Omokaro, the immediate past president and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), noted that reading should be treated as a national priority in Nigeria.

Mr Omokaro noted that reading is not just an intellectual activity but also a cultural and moral compass, a source of national identity, and a pathway to unity.

“Reading is not an optional pastime; it is a foundation for national development. When a society strengthens its reading culture, it strengthens its democracy, its productivity, and its cohesion,” he said.

He added that Nigeria must deliberately invest in libraries, support publishers, and encourage indigenous literature in order to revive the culture of reading.

He also warned that poor library infrastructure, the high cost of books and weak support for indigenous authors are eroding Nigeria’s reading culture.

“Let us as a people invest our human capital into our intellectual infrastructure, just as every government who wants to tell us that they are putting money in physical infrastructure, should also start putting money in intellectual infrastructure,” he said.

‘Reading is a ritual’

The chairman of the occasion, Udenta Udenta, stressed that reading must be cultivated as a permanent habit.

“Reading is not an incident. It’s a ritual engraved in the heart and soul. When it takes possession of you, there is no mountain you cannot move,” he said.

Mr Udenta praised the vibrancy of Nigeria’s literary community and urged NBRP to continue mainstreaming reading initiatives such as the 774 Book Club Project and the National Book City programme.

He lamented the narrative of a weak reading culture in Nigeria, arguing that the country has witnessed an explosion of writers and publishers across generations, from the colonial era to the present digital age.

According to him, NBRP’s work is crucial to mainstreaming these efforts into the country’s identity and cultural development.

In his welcome address, NBRP President Richard Mammah, reflected on the association’s journey and its democratic transition of leadership at this year’s AGM.

“This AGM is important because, among other things, we are going to choose the next Book City of Nigeria,” he announced, recalling past designations that included Uyo, Lagos, Yenagoa, and Abuja.

Mr Mammah, who has served as president since the founding of the association, also disclosed that the meeting would usher in a new leadership, in line with NBRP’s constitution.

He emphasised that the organisation remains democratic, committed to fairness, and nationally inclusive.

Addressing students directly, Mr Mammah highlighted their central role in reshaping Nigeria’s future.

“You are no more the leaders of tomorrow. You are currently the inheritors of our national mandate for growth, prosperity, and development,” he said.

Reading Champions honoured

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the Reading Champion Awards to two distinguished figures: Chinwe Anunobi, the National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, and Awele Ilusanmi, President of the Literary Authors Cooperative Multipurpose Society of Nigeria.

The organisers noted that the awards recognised their outstanding contributions to promoting literacy and strengthening the country’s book ecosystem.

The event also featured performances from students invited from five secondary schools in the FCT including Junior Secondary School Apo Resettlement, Junior Secondary School Area 11, Junior Secondary School Model Girls Maitama, Junior Secondary School Tungan Kwasu, and Junior Secondary School Model Girls Ako.

The schools competed in a poetry reading contest, judged on delivery, diction, audience engagement, interpretation, emotion, poetic content, and overall impact.

While Junior Secondary School Model Girls, Maitama took first place, Junior Secondary School Model Girls Ako took second place and Junior Secondary School Tungan Kwasu took third place.

Students were assessed collectively by school, rather than as individuals.

Organisers said the contest aimed to strengthen expression and creativity while encouraging a deeper engagement with literature among young learners.

About NBRP

NBRP is a non‑profit organisation founded in February 2020 to establish reading culture in Nigerian schools and communities

Operating through branches across states including Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, and Ibadan, the network is currently running two flagship initiatives: the Book City project and the aim to establish book clubs in all 774 local government areas

NBRP holds regular reading‑promotion activities, donates books to schools, supports school libraries, and fosters partnerships with authors and media organisations to drive its literacy agency.