The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have said that Nigerian troops have killed dozens of terrorists, nabbed no fewer than 120 criminals, and rescued 41 kidnapped victims in the last one week across theatres of operation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye said the operations were conducted between 14 and 22 September in the North-east, North-west, North-central, South-south and South-east theatres of operation.

In the North-east, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised several Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States, apprehended 26 terrorist collaborators, and rescued three kidnapped victims.

In the North-west, Mr Kangye said the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma killed terrorists in Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, and Sokoto States, and rescued 14 kidnapped victims.

He added that a notorious terrorist, Mallam Abubakar Ahmadu, alongside six others, was apprehended during the operations.

The spokesperson added that troops of Operation Enduring Peace in Plateau and Kaduna States apprehended 52 criminals, killed terrorists in firefights, and rescued nine kidnapped victims.

He further said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, and the FCT killed criminals.

According to him, troops apprehended 17 others, including a high-profile kidnapper, Saawuan Wuaiyolna, and rescued eight kidnapped victims.

In the South-south, Mr Kangye said troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth N19.75 million, destroyed 16 illegal refining sites, arrested 19 suspects, and rescued five victims.

He also said troops of Operation Udo Ka in the South-east killed several criminals, arrested six suspects, rescued three kidnapped victims, and recovered weapons, vehicles, and improvised explosive device materials.

Mr Kangye commended the troops for their resilience and professionalism and urged the public to continue supporting the military with timely and credible information.

