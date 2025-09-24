The Kaduna State government and the Gates Foundation have signed the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) to strengthen accountability in development.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to a joint statement signed by Fatima Abubakar-Alkali, senior communications officer at the Gates Foundation, and Ibraheem Musa, chief press secretary to Kaduna State Governor, the Framework establishes a non-binding strategic platform for dialogue and accountability.

In the statement, both parties explained that the Framework is not legally enforceable and does not impose financial commitments on either side.

Instead, it is intended to serve as a guide for collaboration and to align the development priorities of both partners for greater impact.

Kaduna State commitment

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna State, described the Framework as crucial in turning policy promises into tangible results.

Mr Sani noted that the state government is working towards building a bright future for the state.

“The KaMAF represents a bold shift from promises to delivery. By ensuring accountability, transparency, and alignment with the priorities of our citizens, Kaduna is working toward building a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous future,” he said.

“We are proud to partner with the Gates Foundation to drive real, measurable change that improves lives across our state.”

Gates Foundation’s role

Uche Amaonwu, the Foundation’s country director for Nigeria, said the partnership is anchored on a shared vision for inclusive, accountable, and data-driven development.

Mr Amaonwu added that the investment would focus on people and communities, ensuring development efforts translate into lasting change.

“Our work in Kaduna is grounded in a shared vision for inclusive, accountable, and data-driven development,” he said.

“We are not just investing in systems; we are investing in people, in communities, and in the institutions that support sustainable change.”

Mr Amaonwu added that the Foundation is committed to helping Kaduna strengthen primary health care, expand economic opportunities, and ensure that every naira spent delivers real impact.

Next steps

The statement indicates that KaMAF builds on the earlier Kaduna State International Development Cooperation Framework (2017–2020), which coordinated donor support for the state.

The new arrangement introduces mechanisms for strategic dialogue, measurable commitments, and citizen-centred monitoring.

Its focus areas include health, agriculture, data management, realistic budgeting, and economic empowerment.

The statement noted that the framework will operate over an initial two-year period (2025–2026).

It also noted that the Joint Steering Committee and regular strategic dialogues will be used to track progress, address bottlenecks, and ensure sustainability.