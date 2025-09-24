The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is no scientific proof that taking paracetamol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy causes autism in children.

The clarification comes after United States President Donald Trump, in a recent video, claimed that pregnant women who take the painkiller, known by the brand name Tylenol, face a significantly increased risk of giving birth to children with autism.

The footage, published by Australian outlet news.com.au, also showed Mr Trump suggesting that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was issuing new guidance on paracetamol use in pregnancy.

In response, in a statement released on Wednesday, the WHO stressed that no such link has been established.

“Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. At this time, no consistent association has been established,” the statement read.

WHO advised pregnant women to seek the guidance of their doctors or health workers before taking any medication, adding that drugs should be used with caution during pregnancy, especially in the first three months.

Autism and its causes

WHO estimates that nearly 62 million people worldwide, about one in every 127 people, live with autism spectrum disorder.

The condition affecting brain development has become better recognised in recent years as awareness and diagnosis have improved.

However, the exact causes of autism remain unknown and are thought to involve multiple factors, according to the agency.

WHO further disclosed that autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions are on the agenda at the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and mental health, which is held on Thursday, 25 September.

It added that it remains committed to working with autistic-led groups and organisations representing persons with lived experience to reduce stigma and ensure evidence-based support for people living with autism.

Life-saving immunisation

WHO also addressed the lingering misinformation about childhood vaccines.

It reiterated that immunisation does not cause autism and emphasised that original studies suggesting otherwise were flawed and have since been discredited.

“Since 1999, independent experts advising WHO have repeatedly confirmed that vaccines, including those with thiomersal or aluminium, do not cause autism or other developmental disorders,” it noted.

The health agency explained that national childhood immunisation schedules, developed with expert and country input, have saved at least 154 million lives over the past five decades.

These schedules, which are regularly updated with new scientific evidence, currently protect people against 30 infectious diseases.

“When immunisation schedules are delayed, disrupted, or altered without evidence review, the risk of infection rises sharply, not only for the child but also for the wider community”.

“Infants too young to be vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions are at greatest risk”.