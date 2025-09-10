The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday inaugurated the Disability Inclusion Technical Working Group (DITWG) to support the enforcement of the rights of Persons Living With Disabilities under local law and international instruments.

Specifically, the group will coordinate and push for the implementation of the protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Nigeria’s Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

This inauguration was held during a consultative meeting at the NHRC’s headquarters in Abuja.

A representative of the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Harry Obe, said “the establishment of this Technical Working Group is therefore in accordance with Articles 33 and 34 of the African Disability Protocol (ADP) to give capacity and ensure good participation as well as designate mechanisms to monitor the implementation of the Protocol.”

Mr Obe said the DITWG was necessary for strengthening coordination, implementation, and technical support for inclusive policies, programmes, and practices.

The members of the DITWG include representatives of the ministries of Information, Education, Health, Justice, Interior, Labour and Productivity.

Other members are representatives of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, the National Bureau of Statistics, the National Population Commission, the NHRC, the National Orientation Agency, the Nigerian Police, the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), and The Ability Life Initiative (TALI).

The group is expected to meet and share information, support the implementation of agreed recommendations, and collaborate with member African States in respect of ADP.

He also quoted the NHRC’s executive secretary’s speech charging members of the DITWG to remain committed and focused to “a vision of a society where everyone, regardless of ability, has equal opportunity to contribute and succeed.”

While inaugurating the members, the Director of the Vulnerable Groups, NHRC, Dahiru Bobbo, stated that the list for members was still open for inclusion.

Both representatives of the European Union, Winifred Achu and SightSavers, Esther Bature, pledged the support of their organisations to promote social inclusion.

Plight of PWD

Over 35 million Nigerians are living with disabilities, who face many challenges such as unemployment, difficulties in accessing healthcare, and negative attitudes such as discrimination and stigmatisation.

To address these challenges, the Nigerian government ratified the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 in 2019.

However, the law has made little impact, which informed the need for the setting up of the of the DITWG, which brings together federal ministries and agencies, non-governmental organisations, and PWD groups to address the implementation gaps.

While commenting on the DITWG, the NHRC boss said, “Creating more inclusive environments where persons with disabilities will be able to realise their potential, which aligns with the agendas and principles of establishment to create an enabling environment for the promotion, protection, and enforcement of human rights of everyone in Nigeria.”