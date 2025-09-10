The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, to establish a National Diploma (ND) programme in environmental health.

The initiative aims to equip young Nigerians with the technical skills and practical knowledge needed for effective environmental health management.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, the General Manager of KWEPA, Jide Aina, described the partnership as a strategic effort to train a new generation of environmental health officers in waste management, pollution control, and environmental sustainability.

Mr Aina said KWEPA will provide technical support, mentorship, and hands-on field experience to ensure students gain maximum benefit from the programme.

In his remarks, the representative of the Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Kudabo Ajeigbe, praised KWEPA for its forward-thinking approach to environmental health education.

Mr Ajeigbe said the polytechnic is prepared to provide the academic structure, qualified faculty, and a conducive learning environment required for the successful delivery of the programme.

He said the curriculum will integrate both theoretical and practical components to produce well-rounded graduates.

Both institutions pledged to collaborate to ensure the smooth take-off and effective implementation of the programme.

They emphasised the importance of producing competent professionals to support government efforts in creating cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities.

The ND programme is also expected to create employment opportunities for young people and foster research and innovation in environmental management.

KWEPA and the Kwara State Polytechnic affirmed commitment to advancing human capital development, environmental protection, and sustainable growth.

The two parties said they will begin work on curriculum development, accreditation processes, and other groundwork ahead of the launch of the programme and the admission of its pioneer students.