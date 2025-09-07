The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has announced a three-day forewarning of suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products commencing from the early hours of Tuesday.

PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the forewarning on suspension of dispensing petroleum products was in advocacy for healthy competition as against any form of monopoly in the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) had announced that its members would commence a nationwide strike from Monday, 8 September.

The strike is in protest against what it described as anti-union labour practices, linked to the deployment of newly imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks by the Dangote Refinery, for direct distribution of petroleum products.

Dangote’s programme on direct distribution of petroleum products to retailers aimed at eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability and supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

Mr Gillis-Harry emphasised that the action of NUPENG would be both lawful and peaceful, underscoring the association’s commitment to promoting workers’ rights and benefits through constructive engagement.

“PETROAN underscores its commitment to advancing the interests of Nigerian citizens in the pricing stability of the petroleum sector and promoting a stable and productive industry,” he added.

He called on President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to intervene in the proposed actions of NUPENG and PETROAN.

He also called on the Group CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the Director-General of the State Security Service and the Inspector General of Police to intervene urgently in the actions.

The intervention, he said, would avert potential hardship and pain on citizens arising from the suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products.

He appealed to the president to find a solution to the crisis and ensure the smooth operation of the oil and gas sector to minimise disruptions to the nation’s economy.

Mr Gillis-Harry further said that pump attendants at PETROAN-member filling stations were registered members of NUPENG; hence, the strike by NUPENG would mean these attendants would be absent from duty.

He warned filling station owners not to discipline or sack any pump attendant who would be absent from duty until the end of the strike.

He said that PETROAN had earlier advocated for healthy competition in the oil and gas sector, as opposed to monopolistic tendencies, adding that the aggressive business strategies of Dangote Refinery would have far-reaching consequences.

He listed the consequences to include pushing private depot owners, modular refinery operators, marketers, retail owners, truck owners, and truck drivers out of business.

These, he said, would trigger unemployment nationwide, with devastating effects on the economy and livelihoods.

He advised Nigerians to view any initial strategy aimed at gaining a monopoly as a “Father Christmas” promise, alleging that something similar unfolded in the cement industry.

“Nigerians should be vigilant and not be swayed by promises that may seem beneficial in the short term but could have long-term negative consequences.

“In a bid to mediate on the proposed shutdown, PETROAN held an emergency ordinary national general meeting, where it resolved to hold consultations on Sunday and Monday.

“In the event of no fruitful outcome, the PETROAN Congress agreed not to sack any employee who participates at all retail outlets nationwide by the early hours of Tuesday.

“To enforce this decision, a 120-man compliance team will be mobilised as watchdogs to ensure the safety of our members’ facilities.

“As a critical player amongst stakeholders, PETROAN will join other stakeholders in ensuring healthy competition in the oil and gas sector to promote a conducive environment for workers, foster sector growth, and ultimately benefit the Nigerian economy,” he said.

(NAN)