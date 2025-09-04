The Nigerian police has appointed Benjamin Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), as the Force Public Relations Officer.

Until his new role, Mr Hundeyi served as the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

The outgone Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a deputy commissioner of police, announced the appointment of his successor in a post on the NPF’s official X page on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, appointed Mr Hundeyin as the Force PPRO “to ensure continuous positive relations with the public.”

Mr Adejobi, who assumed the Force PRO role in 2022, was this week redployed as the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in Delta State.

During his three years and half as the Force PROO, he courted a lot of controversies, including rampant clashes with the civil society community. He also made remarks justifying some unlawful arrests of activits of the police.

Hundeyin’s credentials

A graduate of English Language from Lagos State University, Mr Hundeyin also holds a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

His training includes civil-military coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

Beyond academic qualifications, Mr Hundeyin has international exposure, having been part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2020.

Within the Force, he has served at Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Lagos and at the Public Relations Department of the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Hundeyin is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

“The Inspector-General of Police has charged him to leverage on his communications and security experience to bolster the Force Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public.

“He can be reached on 07062606717 or [email protected],” the statement read.