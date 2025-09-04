The Coalition for Cruelty Free Africa (CFCFA) has intensified its campaign urging African governments, the African Union, and world leaders to outlaw the dog and cat meat trade, animal sacrifices, and all forms of animal cruelty.

The group, in a statement, said the trade not only inflicts extreme suffering on animals but also exposes humans to fatal diseases.

To sustain awareness, CFCFA said it has been placing billboards across Africa and Asia, with the latest unveiled in Kumasi, Ghana’s Ashanti Region, bearing the message: “Dogs and Cats are Family, Not Food.”

CFCFA said its push aligns with global health warnings, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which cautions that the slaughter and consumption of dogs and cats pose deadly risks to human health.

It highlighted links to diseases such as trichinellosis, cholera, and rabies, all of which have devastating impacts on both humans and animals.

CFCFA was set up to stamp out animal cruelty in Africa to promote animal protection and education, and to help improve the lives of animals and the people of Africa.

Calls for urgent government action

The coalition, working with major international animal protection organisations, condemned what it described as the “barbaric” dog and cat meat trade.

It named Ghana, Uganda, Togo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Zambia, Tanzania, and Congo as countries where the practice remains widespread despite growing opposition.

The group urged African governments to enforce strict animal protection laws, stop animal traffickers, and implement bans across the continent.

“Together, we stand globally united against animal cruelty and disease and uphold global standards of health, compassion, humanity, and ethical responsibility,” it said.

Nigeria’s growing problem

The coalition also noted that Nigeria is the third-largest consumer of dog meat globally. The practice is common in several regions, including in parts of Ogun State, where dogs are sacrificed during traditional rites.

It further explained on its website that terrified animals are often trafficked into Nigeria from neighbouring countries such as Niger, then sold into the trade.

Meanwhile, some pet owners in Nigerian cities live in constant fear of theft, knowing their animals could be captured and sold to dog traders or butchers for quick cash.

Widespread cruelty

According to CFCFA, the trade continues to thrive despite international pressure. It pointed to seasonal spikes in animal slaughter during cultural festivals and events such as the Yulin festival in China, the Evala festival in Togo, traditional rites in Ogun State, Nigeria, and the Boknal festival in Korea.

The group described the situation as “horrific,” alleging that dogs and cats, many of them stolen pets or strays, are trafficked by criminal networks, subjected to torture, and killed in brutal ways.

“Animals are often torn apart while still alive for human consumption,” it said.

In China, which CFCFA described as the world’s largest hub for the dog and cat meat trade, millions of animals are killed each year.

Despite Korea’s official ban on the trade, CFCFA noted that the Boknal event still sees countless dogs slaughtered annually.

Global context, One Health approach

Data from Humane World for Animals estimates that 30 million dogs and millions of cats are trafficked and slaughtered worldwide each year.

The group said the trade not only affects animals but also undermines human health, fuelling rabies outbreaks and other fatal diseases.

The coalition also highlighted the recent adoption of the “One Health” agreement at the 78th World Health Assembly, which emphasises the interconnectedness of human and animal health.

It argued that outlawing animal cruelty and ending the dog and cat meat trade are essential steps towards protecting communities.