The federal government, on Wednesday, arraigned nine terrorism suspects arrested in connection with killings in Benue State.

The suspects, linked to the 13 June attack in Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, were arraigned before trial judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) Muhammad Abubakar filed six separate cases against the nine defendants in pairs and singly on 28 August, charging them with acts of terrorism, including attack and killings in Benue State and other sundry offences such as illegal possession of firearms.

The charges also include planning and being part of preparation for acts of terrorism, carrying out reprisals and illegal buying and selling of firearms.

During the arraignment on Wednesday, one of the accused persons, Timnan Manjo, 46, pleaded guilty to two out of four charges preferred against him and a co-defendant. Mr Manjo denied the two other counts.

Mr Manjo, who is from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, pleaded guilty to Count 1, which accused him of buying and selling between July and August 2025 two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles for N3 million.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to Count 3, which accused him of buying three long-range revolvers at the rate of N60,000 per one, from one Chomo, for resale.

The authorities accused him of carrying out the arms transactions without a licence.

But Mr Manjo denied the two other charges, including Count 2, which alleged that he was found to be in unlawful possession of a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle on 9 August in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State.

He also denied Count 4, which accused him of buying two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles from one Vom and reselling them “to an undisclosed Reverend” at the rate of N400,000. He allegedly committed the offence in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Mr Manjo’s co-defendant in the case, Nanbol Tali, 75, denied all charges featuring his name.

Also, the rest of seven defendants denied all the charges preferred against them.

They include Halima Haliru Umar, a 32-year-old woman, who was arraigned on charges of transporting ammunition and concealing information. She is the only female among the defendants.

The other men, six in all – Haruna Adamu, Muhammad Abdullahi, Terkende Ashuwa, Amos Alede, Danjuma Antu, and Silas Iduh Oloche – were arraigned on terrorism-related charges.

All the defendants, who were said to hail from Katsina, Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau states, have been in custody of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja since their arrest at various locations.

Arraignment

Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecution lawyer, C.S. Eze, obtained the judge’s approval to arraign the defendants during the ongoing judges’ vacation.

Some of the defendants confirmed they understood English. The rest said they did not understand English, prompting the court to provide an interpreter, who translated the charges to them in Hausa before they gave their pleas.

After the pleas, Mr Eze asked for dates to review the facts regarding the case of the defendant who pleaded guilty and open trial for the rest of the charges denied by the defendants.

The defence lawyer, Zakari Mubashir, represented eight of the suspects, while Noah Imoni appeared for one of them, Mr Oloche.

The defence said they would formally apply for bail for some of the suspects, especially Mr Oloche and the only female defendant, Ms Umar.

After the arraignment, the prosecution requested that all the suspects remain in SSS custody.

The judge adjourned the trial until 2, 9 and 17 October.

Six cases filed

The Nigerian government filed the charges in the aftermath of the 13 June deadly attack on Yelwata, a refugee town in Guma LGA, killing over 100 people.

Hundreds were reportedly injured during the attack while many homes and homes and markets were destroyed.

President Bola Tinubu visited Makurdi, the Benue State capital, in mid-June, calling the killings “senseless bloodletting.” He urged security chiefs to act and instructed the neighbouring Benue and Nasarawa governments to form a peace committee. Attacks in the states have continued, regardless.

First case

In the first case, the prosecution charged Mr Adamu, 26, and Mr Abdullahi, 48, both of Awe LGA, Nasarawa State, and others said to still be at large with participating in a meeting linked to acts of terrorism and the killings in Abinsi and Yelwata villages, Guma LGA of Benue State.

They were said to have conspired with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba, Pyeure Damina, and others to plan the attacks. Messrs Adamu and Abdullahi were charged under sections 12 and 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

Section 12 criminalises participation in or facilitation of meetings or activities that are known to be connected with terrorism or terrorist groups. Specifically, it stipulates it is an offence to arrange, manage, assist in arranging or managing, or participate in a meeting or activity tied to terrorism or a terrorist group. Likewise, the provision criminalises collecting or providing logistics, equipment, information, articles, or facilities for such a meeting or activity. Conviction under Section 12 carries a minimum imprisonment term of 10 years imprisonment.

Section 29 criminalises preparation to commit acts of terrorism. This typically includes any anticipation or planning phase before carrying out a terrorist act.

Second case

The second case involves two adult male suspects, Mr Ashuwa, 46, and Mr Alede, 44, of Guma LGA, who were charged with three counts connected with carrying out reprisals against terror suspects involved in Abinsi and Yelwata.

They allegedly attended a meeting at Coach Bar, Daudu Town, also in Guma LGA of Benue State, which led to acts of terrorism, destruction of private property, and the loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam Village in the same local government area.

The prosecution alleged that in July, they conspired to carry out further attacks and received support, including locally made guns and AK-47 rifles, from Alhaji Uba. Their alleged offences were said to contravene sections 12, 13, and 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

Third case

In the third case, a 32-year-old Ms Umar of Faskari LGA, Katsina State, was charged with four counts of terrorism. She allegedly transported 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition to bandits in July and concealed information about Alhaji Sani, a suspected gun runner, bandit, and kidnapper. Her actions were said to contravene sections 6 and 13 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

Fourth case

The fourth case charged Mr Manjo (who pleaded guilty to two counts on Wednesday) and 75-year-old Mr Tali, both of Mangu LGA, Plateau State, with four counts of buying and selling two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles without a licence for N3 million.

They allegedly possessed firearms, purchased three long-range revolvers at N60,000 each from one Chomo to resell to bandits, and bought two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles at N300,000 from one Vom to sell at N400,000. Their alleged offences, the prosecution said, contravened Section 9 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, and are punishable under Section 27 of the Firearms Act, 2024.

Fifth case

The prosecution filed the fifth case against Mr Antu, 62, of Jos North LGA, Plateau State, charged with five counts of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols capable of discharging 9mm ammunition, contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act, punishable under Section 27.

Sixth case

In the sixth case, Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA, Benue State, was charged with six counts of unlawful possession of 18 firearms (grenades) without a licence. He was arrested on 2 August with 683 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act.