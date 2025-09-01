Dangote Group has reacted to the death of Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine “Phyna” Otabor, who was crushed by the company’s cement truck.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Phyna announced her sister’s death on Sunday, more than two weeks after the accident happened in Edo State.

The accident occurred on 13 August, just six days after Ms Otabor graduated from Auchi Polytechnic. She sustained severe injuries that led to the amputation of one leg before her eventual death.

However, in a statement signed by its management and posted on its official X page on Sunday, the group said it was saddened by the news of Ms Otabor’s death.

The statement partly read: “On behalf of the entire Dangote Group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family. Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors.

“Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today. At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations. We remain committed to strengthening our safety systems and supporting those affected in moments of tragedy. May God grant her mercy and eternal rest.”

Backstory

The newspaper reported that Phyna had repeatedly accused Dangote Cement Plc of negligence and alleged foul play in the handling of her sister’s medical care.

She appealed to representatives of the group to sponsor her sister’s treatment abroad, stressing that her transfer to Lagos was made on the assurance she would be taken overseas for proper care.

Phyna, who is also a singer and reality star, argued that if her sister were the daughter of Aliko Dangote, the billionaire industrialist and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, she would not have been left in the hospital where she now remains.

She added that her family had already begun processing travel documents to move her sister to India for treatment.

Reactions

Meanwhile, news of Ms Otabor’s death has drawn widespread attention from well-meaning Nigerians, particularly activist Martins “Verydarkman (VDM)” Otse, who has called for sanctions against Dangote’s company.

The Nigerians urged President Bola Tinubu and other political office holders to take action against the company, citing the numerous lives lost in accidents involving its trucks.

VDM, who previously led a demonstration in Edo State against blocking Dangote trucks from operating, appealed to Nigerians and bloggers to help spread awareness about the recurring fatalities linked to the company’s vehicles.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday night, he said: “She’s gone now, let’s make it go viral now, let’s raise awareness now, let it trend more now, more engagement.”

Netizens flooded the comments section of the company’s condolence post, criticising it over Ms Otabor’s death.

They also demanded justice for Ms Otabor.

Below are some of the comments.