The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State has won 20 out of the 23 chairmanship positions contested in Saturday’s local government elections.

Chairperson of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Michael Odey, described the elections as free and fair.

Announcing the results late on Sunday, Mr Odey disclosed that 18 political parties participated in the elections, adding that voters turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.

According to him, the APC won in 20 Local Government Areas (LGA), while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won three LGAs, including Obio/Akpor LGA, where the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike,hails from.

”The election, which was free and fair, recorded significant voters’ turnout, with many coming out early to cast their ballots,” he said.

He commended the political parties and residents for their commitment to ensuring a smooth election process.

The RSIEC chairperson declared those who polled the highest number of votes duly elected chairman of their respective LGAs.

APC candidates declared winners in the elections include Ofori Owolabi (Abua/Odual), Solomon Achoma (Ahoada-East), Eugene Epelle (Ahoada-West), Bob Fubara (Akuku Toru), and Loveday Promise (Andoni).

Others are George Onegiyeofori (Asari Toru), Pepple Abinye (Bonny), Michael Williams (Degema), Obari Ollor (Eleme), Chidi Lloyd (Emohua), Chima Njoku (Etche), Confidence Deekor (Gokana), and Charles Wobodo (Ikwerre).

Also declared winners were Bariere Thomas (Khana), Vincent Nieboka (Ogu/Bolo), Aluro Alfred (Okrika), Obasi Ochechuku (Omuma), James James (Opobo/Nkoro), Okechukwu Akara (Oyigbo), and Okpe Mgbaapkone (Tai).

The PDP candidates declared winners include Gift Worlu (Obio/Akpor), Shedrack Chuku (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), and Allwell Ihunda (Port Harcourt).

The declaration of the results was witnessed by agents of the 18 political parties, the Nigerian police, and civil society groups, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections witnessed low turnout which was attributed to the short notice for the election as well as political crises in the state.

Reacting to the concluded polls, the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Rivers State, Sam Kinane, described the election as a sham.

Mr Kiname noted that the polls did not follow the procedure laid down by law for the conduct of local government council elections.

He argued that there was no way a democratic process could in good conscience be conducted under an emergency rule.

”It is very abnormal for a sole administrator to conduct a local government election. It is even more worrisome that the ”so called” election was still held after INEC stated that it fell short of the conditions for a local government poll,” he said.

Mr Kinane also questioned why most of the APC candidates who were previously PDP members, emerged as chairmen without properly defecting from the PDP to the APC.

(NAN)