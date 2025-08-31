Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine “Phyna” Otabor, has confirmed the death of her sister, Ruth, who was involved in an accident with a Dangote Cement Plc truck.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the accident occurred in Edo State on 13 August just six days after Ms Otabor graduated from Auchi Polytechnic.

The accident left her with severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of one leg.

Since the incident, Phyna has repeatedly accused Dangote Cement Plc of negligence and alleged foul play in the handling of her sister’s medical care.

In a statement issued by her legal representatives, Eko Solicitors and Advocates, signed by Segun Ojienoh and posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, Phyna confirmed that her sister died on Sunday.

The statement partly read: “We remain solicitors to Ruth Otabor, Josephine Otabor (whose moniker is Phyna) and the Otabor family and have their instruction to inform the public of this. With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to the glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025, at about 06:30 hours.

“The family is presently grieving and will appreciate being given a private moment to mourn the departed. The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course.”

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Phyna appealed to representatives of the Dangote Group to fly her sister abroad for medical treatment.

The actress explained that her sister was transferred to Lagos with the expectation that she would be taken overseas for proper care.

Phyna, who is also a singer and reality star, remarked that if her sister were the daughter of billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, she would not be left in the hospital where her sister currently is.

She added that the family is already processing travel documents to move her sister to India for treatment.