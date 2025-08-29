The Nigerian government has charged nine persons allegedly linked to deadly attacks in Benue State, and parts of Plateau State.

Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) Muhammad Abubakar filed six separate cases at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, charging the nine defendants in pairs and singly with acts of terrorism, including attacks and killings in Benue State, and other sundry offences such as illegal possession of firearms.

The charges also include planning and being part of preparation for acts of terrorism, carrying out reprisals and illegal buying and selling of firearms.

On 13 June, armed assailants attacked Yelwata in Guma LGA, killing over 100 people, injuring hundreds, and destroying homes and markets. President Bola Tinubu visited Makurdi in mid-June, calling the killings “senseless bloodletting.” He urged security chiefs to act and instructed the neighbouring Benue and Nasarawa governments to form a peace committee. Attacks in the states have continued, regardless.

Cases

In the first case, the prosecution charged Haruna Adamu, 26, and Muhammad Abdullahi, 48, both of Awe LGA, Nasarawa State, and others said to still be at large with participating in a meeting linked to acts of terrorism and the killings in Abinsi and Yelwata villages, Guma LGA of Benue State.

They were said to have conspired with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba, Pyeure Damina, and others to plan the attacks. Messrs Adamu and Abdullahi were charged under sections 12 and 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

Section 12 criminalises participation in or facilitation of meetings or activities that are known to be connected with terrorism or terrorist groups. Specifically, it stipulates it is an offence to arrange, manage, assist in arranging or managing, or participate in a meeting or activity tied to terrorism or a terrorist group. Likewise, the provision criminalises collecting or providing logistics, equipment, information, articles, or facilities for such a meeting or activity. Conviction under Section 12 carries a minimum imprisonment term of 10 years imprisonment.

Section 29 criminalises preparation to commit acts of terrorism. This typically includes any anticipation or planning phase before carrying out a terrorist act

The second case involves two adult male suspects, Terkende Ashuwa, 46, and Amos Alede, 44, of Guma LGA, charged with three counts connected with carrying out reprisals against terror suspects involved in Abinsi and Yelwata.

They allegedly attended a meeting at Coach Bar, Daudu Town, also in Guma LGA of Benue State, which led to acts of terrorism, destruction of private property, and the loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam Village in the same local government area.

The prosecution alleged that in July, they conspired to carry out further attacks and received support, including locally made guns and AK-47 rifles, from Alhaji Uba. Their alleged offences are said to contravene sections 12, 13, and 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

In the third case, a 32-year-old woman, Halima Haliru Umar of Faskari LGA, Katsina State, faces four counts of terrorism. She allegedly transported 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition to bandits in July and concealed information about Alhaji Sani, a suspected gun runner, bandit, and kidnapper. Her actions were said to contravene sections 6 and 13 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

The fourth case charged Nanbol Tali, 75, and Timnan Manjo, 46, of the Baptist Church in Mangu LGA, Plateau State, with four counts of buying and selling two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles without a licence for N3 million.

They allegedly possessed firearms, purchased three long-range revolvers at N60,000 each from one Chomo to resell to bandits, and bought two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles at N300,000 from one Vom to sell at N400,000. Their alleged offences, the prosecution said, contravened Section 9 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, and are punishable under Section 27 of the Firearms Act, 2024.

The prosecution filed the fifth case against Danjuma Antu, 62, of Jos North LGA, Plateau State, charged with five counts of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols capable of discharging 9mm ammunition, contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act, punishable under Section 27.

In the sixth case, Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA, Benue State, faces six counts of unlawful possession of 18 firearms (grenades) without a licence. He was arrested on 2 August with 683 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act.

No date has been fixed for the trial.

There have been more attacks in Benue State following the13 June attack on Yelwata in Guma LGA, Benue State, which left over 100 people dead, many more injured, and dozens of homes and markets destroyed.

In August, Aye-Twar in Katsina-Ala LGA was attacked. St. Paul’s Parish and other community facilities were destroyed, forcing residents to flee. The attack highlighted the persistence of insecurity in Benue State and the ongoing threat to civilians, despite repeated interventions.