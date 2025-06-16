A total of 6,527 people have been displaced in the aftermath of the recent violence in Benue State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

NEMA disclosed this on Monday, noting that more than 3,000 displaced persons, including children and women, were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance such as food, non-food items, potable water, and essential medical supplies.

Among the displaced people are 82 pregnant women, 252 lactating mothers and 657 children under 18, NEMA says in a statement posted on X.

“As of last night, displacement figures stood at 1,069 households, comprising 6,527 individuals,” the agency stated. “Among them are 1,768 females, 759 males, 657 children under 18, 1,870 adults above 18, 252 lactating mothers, 82 pregnant women, and 91 elderly persons.”

“Urgent humanitarian support is being mobilised and delivered to alleviate the hardship of the displaced persons,” it added.

This newspaper reported that suspected Fulani militiamen invaded Yelwata town in Guma LGA, killing more than 100 people.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

While locals said that the death toll is more than 200, NEMA said the casualty figures “remain inconsistent due to the volatile security situation and limited access to affected areas.”

Ongoing rescue and recovery operations are expected to provide more accurate figures, the agency said.

“Following a distress alert, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to the scene. Tragically, two soldiers and one NSCDC officer lost their lives in an ambush while responding to the incident in Daudu,” it said.

It further revealed that 20 of the 46 individuals taken to hospitals later died.

“Medical teams have called for urgent blood donations to support critical care efforts,” it said.

“The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the attack and reported that some of the assailants were neutralised during an exchange of gunfire.

It said “efforts to support displaced populations are underway,” adding that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Red Cross and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are coordinating relief activities at a newly established Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at the Makurdi International Market.”

The 13 June attack was condemned by President Bola Tinubu, who further directed security chiefs to end the menace.

Following the attack, youths took to the streets, protesting against the killings. The protesters were, however, dispersed when police operatives fired tear gas at them.

Rights groups including Amnesty International also condemned the killings, calling on the President to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

