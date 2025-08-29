Nigeria’s senior women’s cricket team, the Female Yellow Greens, touched down in Namibia on Friday (today) to launch their campaign in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, a tournament that runs from 28 August to 7 September.

The 14-player contingent, led by head coach Leke Oyede, departed Lagos on Thursday night via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

On Monday, Oyede confirmed his final squad, with fast bowler Peculiar Agboya named captain. The team also boasts experienced campaigners such as Piety Lucky, Salome Sunday, and wicketkeeper Sarah Etim, among others.

Nigeria are drawn in Group A, alongside Sierra Leone, hosts Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The Female Yellow Greens open their account against Sierra Leone on Sunday, 31 August, before a crucial clash with Namibia the next day, and then face heavyweights Zimbabwe on 3 September.

Group B features Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the eventual finalists securing Africa’s two slots at the global qualifiers later this year.

Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) president Uyi Akpata believes this squad has both the hunger and the quality to make a breakthrough.

“This team reflects the future of women’s cricket in Nigeria. Their blend of talent and determination gives us optimism that they can compete strongly on the continental stage,” Mr Akpata said in Abuja.

For Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher. The continent’s qualifiers serve as the gateway to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set for England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July, 2026.

The marquee tournament will feature 33 matches across seven venues, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, and Bristol County Ground, with the grand finale scheduled for cricket’s most iconic stage; Lord’s.

Women’s cricket in Nigeria has been on a steady rise over the past decade, with the Yellow Greens making history in regional competitions and producing a growing pipeline of young talent.

A strong run in Namibia could mark another turning point; elevating the team from promising challengers to serious contenders on the world stage.