The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) roars back this weekend for its 54th season, and there could hardly be a more fitting curtain-raiser than a clash between the reigning champions, Remo Stars, and last season’s runners-up, Rivers United.

The heavyweight contest is set for today, Friday, 22 August, at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, where the champions will temporarily host their matches while renovation work continues at their Ikenne fortress, the ground where they sealed a historic first NPFL crown last term after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

The Sky Blue Stars arrive with the weight of champions and the hunger of a team intent on building a dynasty, while Rivers United, wounded but rejuvenated, are eager to spoil the party and set their campaign on the front foot.

Rivers United reloaded

After losing steam in the title race last season and trailing the champions by as much as 10 points at some point, Finidi George has overseen an overhaul at Rivers United. The Port Harcourt side has blended youth with experience in a squad refresh that saw the arrivals of goalkeepers Ani Ozoemena and John Noble, alongside Nsi Effimi, Rivio Ayemwenre, Anthony Omaka, Seyi Oguntayo, Chinedu Sunday and Isaac Annor.

Finidi has also strengthened his dugout, recruiting Yemi Olanrewaju as his assistant. The move signals intent: Rivers United want to reclaim their status as title challengers.

Champions add muscle

Despite cruising to the title with two games to spare, Remo Stars have refused to stand still. Head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has recruited heavily, bringing in the Malian duo Chaka Coulibaly and Adama Goita, alongside the high-profile return of striker Victor Mbaoma for a third stint at the club.

The champions also secured the experienced goalkeeper Kolimba Alladoum and defender Chigozie Chilekwu, underscoring their ambition to not just defend but dominate the league.

Head-to-Head: History favours Rivers United

While Remo Stars are the champions, history tilts slightly toward Rivers United. Last season, Finidi’s men took four points off the Sky Blue Stars, and across their last 11 NPFL meetings, Rivers United have lost just once.

When both sides have met on opening day, the Pride of Rivers boast a perfect record at home — winning 2-0 in the 2013/14 season and 1-0 in 2019. More significantly, Rivers United have not lost an opening-day fixture in 12 seasons, dating back to a 1-0 defeat to Akwa United in March 2013.

Remo Stars, meanwhile, have built a reputation as strong starters themselves, with three promising opening-day results in the last four seasons. The lone blemish? A 0-2 home defeat to Rivers United, when goals from Alex Oyowah (now at Remo Stars) and Andy Okpe (ex-Remo Stars) silenced Ikenne.

Players to Watch

Victor Mbaoma (Remo Stars) – Back for a third stint, the prolific forward has unfinished business with the Sky Blue Stars. His sharpness in front of the goal could define Remo’s title defence.

Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars) – Once Rivers United’s match-winner in Ikenne, he now wears Sky Blue. A fascinating subplot if he faces his former club on opening day. Having just returned to the country from national team engagement and a man of the Match performance with the Super Eagles B, at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

John Noble (Rivers United) – The experienced goalkeeper adds stability and leadership at the back. His presence could prove decisive in high-pressure moments.

Isaac Annor (Rivers United) – The Ghanaian recruit brings flair and unpredictability, capable of turning tight matches on their head.

Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers) – Returning after a stint abroad, the midfielder carries the hopes of the Flying Antelopes in what is expected to be a demanding season.

Abraham Kwame (Barau FC) – The Ghanaian midfielder offers vision and creativity that could make the NPFL newcomers more competitive than expected.

Newcomers ready for Baptism of fire

Beyond the marquee clash, eyes will also be on the league’s newcomers. Barau FC and Kun Khalifat FC join the NPFL for the first time, while Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists make their returns.

Barau FC, led by seasoned coach Ladan Bosso, open their campaign against nine-time champions Enyimba International at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Bosso has assembled a squad rich in experience, with arrivals including Yusuf Muhammed, Sunday Anthony, Michael Enaruna, Samuel Mathias, and Ghanaian midfielder Abraham Nana Kwame. Enyimba, meanwhile, have been relatively quiet in the transfer market after releasing 22 players, but head coach Stanley Eguma has set a bold personal target.

“Enyimba as a team have a target, and as a coach, an ambitious one at that, I equally have a target. And my target should be to win the league or pick a continental ticket, at worst,” Eguma told his club media.

Kun Khalifat FC, from Owerri, begin their NPFL journey away to Rangers International in Enugu. Despite being underdogs, their preseason results, including a 3-1 win over Enyimba and a draw with Heartland suggest they will not roll over. Rangers, who slumped to 10th last season after failing to defend their title, have reinforced with key signings like Waheed Adebayo, Ifeanyi Assurance, Chidozie Iwundu, and the returning Chidiebere Nwobodo.

Elsewhere on Matchday 1

The traditional heavyweights and former champions will also be keen to stamp their authority early. Kano Pillars, Shooting Stars (3SC), Bendel Insurance, Plateau United, and Federation Cup winners Kwara United are all in action, facing tricky openers against Abia Warriors, Bayelsa United, El-Kanemi Warriors, Wikki Tourists, and Ikorodu City respectively.

As always, the opening weekend may not decide the season, but it will set the tone: who comes out flying, and who gives in first?

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Friday, 22 August

Remo Stars v Rivers United

Sunday, 24 August, 2025

Abia Warriors v Kano Pillars

Wikki Tourists v Plateau United

Katsina United v Warri Wolves

Rangers v Kun Khalifat FC

Kwara United v Ikorodu City

El-Kanemi Warriors v Bendel Insurance

Shooting Stars (3SC) v Bayelsa United

Barau FC v Enyimba

Niger Tornadoes v Nasarawa United