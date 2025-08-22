The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season kicks off this Friday with a heavyweight showdown at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta as Rivers United battle against defending champions Remo Stars.

Rivers United’s Technical Manager, Finidi George, faced the press ahead of the clash, expressing optimism about his side’s preparations, the freshness in his squad, and the chance to test themselves immediately against the league’s best.

The Pride of Rivers, who finished seven points in second behind the champions last season, are determined to stake an early claim for the NPFL title, and Finidi insists his young, hungry side can use a visit to the champions’ temporary home in Abeokuta as a springboard.

Season’s early kickoff

Finidi welcomed the prompt start to the campaign, contrasting it with the uncertainty that has often plagued Nigerian football seasons in the past.

“I am quite happy, I am excited that the season is kicking off without delays so I must commend the league board for this prompt start of the league.

“On the other hand, we are playing the reigning champions and so it will be a tough one but being they are playing away from home and we will see how we can capitalize on that advantage to see how we can pull off a surprise victory on Friday.”

Mood in camp

The Rivers United boss highlighted the positive spirit in the squad, pointing to their recent performances in preseason.

“Fantastic, fantastic. The players are in good mood which is important for me. I believe in positivity, that positive energy you know which I have seen. Not just this week but even when we went to that tournament in Ikenne.

“You see the players are in good spirit. We hope to take that to the game on Friday and then God willing, we can have that win. I believe we are going to pull off a good result.”

Youthful reinforcements

Rivers United will field a more youthful side this season, with Finidi emphasising quality over quantity in recruitment.

“The team is getting more younger compared to last season. It’s a good thing, fantastic players, good players. We don’t just bring in players for bringing them in here. We bring them in because we believe they can get the job done, so we will make the right selection on Friday.

“It’s the first game so we just hope luck will be on our side and we can go home with something. I am quite optimistic.”

Title expectations and pressure

Asked whether there is added pressure on Rivers United to chase the title after last season’s narrow miss, Finidi was quick to downplay it.

“No. We know what’s at stake, we know where we slipped last season. I don’t think we will make that mistake this season. We will fight for every point. That’s our focus this season. So pressure, I don’t think so but you know how the league is, we just pray for a good start.

“You know if you have that good start, it will propel the team in things greater. So there is no pressure on my side, but the club might be looking at what to do and how the results comes. I believe with what we see from the players, it’s going to work out well.”

The bigger picture

Friday’s fixture is not just another opener; it is a clash between Rivers United’s pedigree and Remo Stars’ hunger. The champions arrive with the confidence of defending their historic maiden NPFL title, while Rivers United, rejuvenated and younger, see this as the perfect stage to announce their ambitions.

For Finidi, it is less about pressure and more about opportunity; an early chance to show Rivers United can match, and even unsettle the best team in the land.