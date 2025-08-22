Governor Dauda Lawal is hosting a strategic meeting of governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this weekend in Gusau, Zamfara State. The governors are expected to arrive in Gusau this evening, ahead of the meeting scheduled for Saturday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, hinted that the meeting is to discuss key political strategies as the governors navigate the current political landscape. “Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State,” the spokesperson said.

He stated further: “The governors are convening today for an important meeting of the PDP Governors Forum. Governor Lawal will host a dinner for the governors tonight, before the closed-door meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“This meeting will provide party leaders with the opportunity to discuss pressing political issues, plan for party unity, and collaborate on developmental initiatives within their respective states.

“Additionally, the governors will address key concerns in preparation for the national convention organized by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.”