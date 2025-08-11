The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed outrage over a viral video showing the indecent exposure of Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of assaulting airline officials on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Emmanson allegedly attacked a flight attendant and clashed with security operatives at the airport.

The alleged assault led to her being arraigned and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State on Monday.

Reacting to the incident in a statement posted on his X page on Monday, Mr Keyamo confirmed that Ms Emmanson was arraigned before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on criminal charges.

He condemned her actions, noting that she was remanded because she failed to provide adequate sureties in court.

Viral indecent video

However, the minister also criticised the circulation of the viral indecent video, which showed Ms Emmanson’s top torn and her upper body exposed.

He said he ordered action against the Ibom Air officials who leaked the footage.

The 55-year-old said: “Whilst we support the filming of her recalcitrant behaviour as evidence to prosecute her, what is deplorable is to release such evidence containing indecent exposure to the public to ridicule her. That is totally unacceptable to us.

“We will not fold our arms and tolerate the debasing of womanhood. I have therefore directed that whoever released that part of the video containing the indecent exposure amongst the staff should be singled out and adequately sanctioned.”

Training

Mr Keyamo further stated that he had instructed airlines to prioritise their staff’s continuous training and retraining in public relations and handling potentially volatile situations.

He explained that this would help defuse tensions swiftly or prevent them from escalating, except in cases where intervention became unavoidable.

He stated, “I have also directed a joint security meeting between relevant agencies next week for better coordination of security measures in situations like this or similar ones we witnessed recently.”

Mr Keyamo stated that his ministry would continue to impose all applicable sanctions within the aviation sector on any erring passengers.

READ ALSO: Nigerian airlines ban passenger over violent assault on Ibom Air Crew

He explained that these measures included lengthy flight bans and reporting such cases to other law enforcement agencies to take further action within their jurisdiction.

“For genuinely aggrieved passengers, there are clearly laid-down remedies to address grievances. The Consumer Protection Directorate of the NCAA has consistently advertised these remedies, and there is no point trying to take the laws into one’s hands that may lead to dire consequences.”