President Bola Tinubu has condemned the Monday attack on a Kaduna community that led to the death of about 30 people.

The attack in Naridon village of Kauru Local Government Area occurred on Monday morning and has been condemned by local and international rights groups.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in a state that has witnessed many such attacks by armed groups in recent years.

According to a Tuesday statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president described “the assault as an unprovoked act of terror against defenceless people.”

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“I have directed the Armed Forces, police, and relevant intelligence agencies to intensify operations across the affected areas to track down the perpetrators swiftly and restore normalcy to the region,” the president was quoted as saying.

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga below.

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent barbaric and cowardly attack on innocent citizens in Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack on innocent citizens in the early hours of Monday led to the killings of about 30 residents, including women and children and the burning down of their houses.

Describing the assault as an unprovoked act of terror against defenceless people, the president stressed that those who seek to destabilise the hard-fought peace and security, which Kaduna State has enjoyed in recent times, will not go unpunished.

President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to Governor Uba Sani, the government, and the entire good people of Kaduna State.

He reassures the state government and affected communities that the Federal Government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and remains resolute in tackling security challenges nationwide.

“I have directed the Armed Forces, police, and relevant intelligence agencies to intensify operations across the affected areas to track down the perpetrators swiftly and restore normalcy to the region.

“Our administration has an unwavering commitment,” President Tinubu reiterates, “to strengthening security infrastructure, equipping response personnel, and neutralising criminal networks attempting to disrupt the peace of the nation.”

“I urge our local communities to cooperate with security forces by providing actionable intelligence that would help early response efforts,” President Tinubu adds.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

July 28, 2026