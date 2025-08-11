President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP), with the Minister of Environment serving as Chairman of the Council.

The other members are Loanyie Victor, who represents the Non-governmental Organisations focused on the environment, Bright Jacob and Henry Obiabure, who represent the Niger Delta communities.

Barinedum Nwibere and Baride Gwezia are the representatives of the Ogoni Community on the new Council.

The nine oil-producing states have two representatives on the council: Gideon Melfor and Ibikunle Omotehinse.

There are four alternative members of the council, representing Ogoniland and the Niger Delta: Abraham Olungwe, who was reappointed and Maeba Ekpobari are the alternate members of the council representing Ogoniland. Joseph Akedesuo and Beauty Warejuowei represent the Niger Delta.

President Tinubu also reconstituted the HYREP Board of Trustees, with Emmanuel Deeyah reappointed chairman.

Fred Igwe and Fred Kpakol will represent Ogoni communities and stakeholders on the board. Dorcas Amos represents the other Niger Delta communities, whileJide Damazio, who was reappointed, represents the NGOs dealing with environmental issues.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

August 11, 2025