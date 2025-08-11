The Cross River Health Management Board says one person died of Lassa fever in the state between January and July.

The state’s Chief Epidemiologist, Inyang Ekpenyong, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Monday.

Ms Ekpenyong said that one person died out of the two confirmed cases recorded during the period.

She further said there were 23 suspected cases in the state from Obubra and Abi Local Government Areas.

“This figure is lower than the 90 suspected cases that were recorded in 2024. In 2024, we had no fewer than 90 suspected cases and eight deaths in the state,” she said.

Ms Ekpenyong said that although the board did not envisage a surge in cases during the remaining part of the year, it had already made plans for emergency responses.

She further said that the board was conducting mass sensitisation campaigns across the state to equip people with prevention techniques.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Nigeria has recorded 155 deaths from Lassa fever in 2025, with the current case fatality rate (CFR) now higher than that of the same period last year.

The NCDC disclosed this in its latest situation report for epidemiological week 29.

The report shows that the CFR now stands at 18.9 per cent, compared to 17.1 per cent recorded at the same time in 2024.