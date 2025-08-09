There was excitement on Monday at the Onitsha River Port, Anambra State, when the first barge for the 2025 berthed at the port.

The Port Manager, Martins Osazuwa, confirmed the development on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Osazuwa said the first barge was loaded with tiles from a company based in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, Nigeria’s North-central.

He described the barge’s arrival as a success story that other companies could emulate to cut transportation costs.

‘Onitsha Port can generate N10 billion annually’

Mr Osazuwa said the Onitsha Port can generate N10 billion annually if fully operational.

He described the port as the “golden egg” of the eastern region, with vast economic potential.

“If fully operational, the port could save money, reduce road pressure, decongest Lagos and other ports, and generate up to N100 billion,” he said.

The manager lamented that the port has been facing various challenges. He listed them as insecurity, low patronage, and delays in dredging the River Niger.

Mr Osazuwa urged federal and state governments to provide incentives to attract more port patronage.

He also appealed to the Nigerian government to dredge the port, noting that dredging would ease the movement of goods.

According to him, the presence of militant youths and pirates also hampers the port’s full operation.

“The government should assist us in overcoming these challenges and encourage stakeholders to utilise the port,” he said.

Background

Onitsha port was built in 1983 during the administration of then-President Shehu Shagari. However, the port remained non-functional and unutilised until 2012, when then-President Goodluck Jonathan rehabilitated and commissioned it.

Again, the port was left unused until 2018 when President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration reopened it for operation.

Since then, activities at the port have been seasonal, which usually peaks during the rainy season when the River Niger’s water level is high enough to accommodate vessel traffic.

Importers and business persons in the South-east have repeatedly agitated for the establishment of a functional port in the region, stressing that the situation has forced them to endure congestion at Lagos ports.

They argue that establishing a functional port in the South-east would cut logistical delays, reduce business costs, and drive economic growth in the region.