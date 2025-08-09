The police command in Akwa Ibom State says it has arrested seven suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area and its environs.

This is contained in a statement from the command’s spokesperson, Timfon John, and made available to reporters in Uyo on Saturday.

According to Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, a team of operatives launched a raid on the syndicate’s hideout located at Ikot Osong in Obot Akara Local Government Area at 2:30 a.m. on 8 August and arrested the suspects.

“The location also served as a shrine, where they reportedly fortified themselves before their operations,” she stated.

She said the operation was initiated following the killing of one of the gang leaders during a foiled robbery attempt and a subsequent apprehension of the overall gang leader, who was hiding in Imo State.

“The operation is a direct result of an ongoing effort to curb violent crimes in the region,” Ms John said.

According to her, the gang leader’s confession provided critical information that led the police to their operational base.

Ms John said items recovered from the operation include one locally made cut-to-size double-barrel gun, two expended cartridges, one live cartridge, and one live 7.62 mm AK-47 ammunition.

Other items include five motorcycles, one bicycle, three face masks, two power banks, multiple mobile phones, a police-crested cap, ⁠⁠an army camouflage cap, and suspected charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to recover more stolen items and apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large,” she added.

She reaffirmed the command’s commitment to providing safety and security for all residents.

The police in Akwa Ibom have made a series of arrests lately in an impressive crackdown on criminal gangs, including cultists and kidnappers, in the oil-rich state.

The police said on 5 August that they arrested five suspected cultists, rapists, and armed robbers in the state.

The suspects were identified as Richard Udo, Hope Anietie, Joseph Ibongidi, Christian Johnny, and Joseph Joseph.

According to the police, the suspects are believed to be responsible for a recent home invasion, armed robbery, and rape incident at a guest house in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.