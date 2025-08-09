Tanzania became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Taifa Stars made a dream start, with Clement Mzize opening the scoring in the 13th minute before doubling his tally just seven minutes later.

His brace set Tanzania on course for the quarter-finals and earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award.

Two goals and an exceptional performance. Clement Mzize is the TotalEnergies Man of the Match! 👏@Football2Gether | #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 pic.twitter.com/EY4rRlQwQ5 — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) August 9, 2025

Madagascar pulled one back in the 34th minute, but despite their efforts, they could not find an equaliser.

The result means Tanzania, co-hosts of the tournament, have won all three of their Group B matches so far — defeating Burkina Faso 2-0, edging Mauritania 1-0, and now overcoming Madagascar.

Regardless of the outcome of their final group game against the Central African Republic next Saturday, they are guaranteed a place in the last eight.

This qualification marks a historic milestone for Tanzania, who had never previously advanced beyond the group stage at CHAN.

The team’s campaign has been built on a solid defensive foundation, keeping clean sheets in their first two matches before conceding their first goal of the tournament against Madagascar.

Mzize’s clinical finishing, coupled with strong midfield control led by Ibrahim Hamad and the leadership of captain Shomari Kapombe, has been crucial to their success.

Hamad’s ability to dictate play and win midfield duels has allowed Tanzania to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities.

Madagascar’s defeat is a setback after their opening 0-0 draw against Mauritania. The island nation, making its second CHAN appearance, struggled to match Tanzania’s tempo in the early stages and will now need a win in their final group match to keep qualification hopes alive.

The atmosphere in Dar es Salaam was electric, with home fans celebrating what is arguably one of Tanzania’s finest moments in CHAN history. For head coach Hemed Suleiman, the focus now will be on maintaining momentum heading into the quarter-finals while managing player fitness.

With this achievement, Tanzania have sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament contenders — they are no longer just participants, but genuine challengers for the title.