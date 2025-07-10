Doctors in Kogi State have said poor remuneration and a lack of promotions are contributing to the “Japa syndrome” (mass exodus of healthcare professionals).

The doctors stated this in a statement released on Thursday in Lokoja under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and National Association of General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP).

The statement was jointly signed by NAGGMDP chairman Olukoya Taiwo, David Omeiza, the ARD President of Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), and Aikoye Daniel, ARD President of Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital (PAAUTH).

The associations thanked Governor Ahmed Ododo for his efforts in repositioning the health sector, especially in the areas of infrastructure and the health insurance scheme, which they said has benefited the masses.

However, they noted that the welfare of doctors must be prioritised to achieve better health indicators.

“A more robust good health indicator can be achieved if the welfare of her members is adequately taken care of.

“This will translate into making the state a destination for health tourism,” the associations stated.

According to them, doctors in Kogi face several challenges, including partial implementation of the 2024 CONMESS, lack of cash backing for previous promotions, and no annual increments.

The associations stressed that despite the government’s blanket approval of CONMESS 2024 in November 2024, the 100 per cent implementation remained a mirage.

They decried the absence of cash backing for previous promotions for their members, saying their members had stagnated on the same salary for more than eight years.

The associations also lamented a notable decrease in the number of doctors actively practising due to poor remuneration.

The associations urged the governor to intervene and address the issues, which they believe would improve the welfare of doctors and attract more medical professionals to the state.

“We believe the chief servant of Kogi State, who is also a welfare-oriented governor, will give necessary attention to these outcries,” the associations stated.

The doctors acknowledged that the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme and other initiatives had led to an influx of patients to hospitals.

They noted that these programmes would not yield optimal results without addressing the challenges faced by doctors.

The associations appealed to the governor to examine the issues and address them promptly to improve the healthcare sector in the state.

(NAN)

