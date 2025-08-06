The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclaimed a list of 120 schools whose results were purportedly withheld in the just-released 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results over alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

In a short statement posted on its X handle, the examination body urged the public to ignore such a message and the purported list.

“Kindly ignore any message listing schools whose results were supposedly cancelled. Meanwhile, WAEC will never ask any centre to bring scripts of candidates to the office. Where would they get them from? Do not accept any message that is not on our handles and accredited media,” the statement read.

Withheld results

On Monday, WAEC released the WASSCE May/June 2025 results.

The examination body noted that the results of 262,803 candidates, representing 13.34 per cent of the 1.9 million candidates who sat the examinations, have been withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

WAEC’s Head of Nigeria Office, Amos Dangut, also disclosed that the results of some candidates in government-sponsored schools will not be released until the governments of the affected states pay their outstanding registration fees.

Mr Dangut declined to name the indebted states but noted that the situation was changing as the number of indebted states had reduced as of Monday morning.

Fake List

Meanwhile, a list containing the names of 120 schools alleged to have been involved in examination malpractice began circulating on social media.

The document, purportedly signed by WAEC’s Director of Examination Malpractice and Irregularities, one Florence Ajayi, claimed that the listed schools have been asked to submit their students’ examination scripts to the WAEC zonal office before 16 August.

But the examination body has distanced itself from the report, saying there was no way the schools could access the examination scripts.