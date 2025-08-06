Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman’s situation at Atalanta, which has officially entered crisis mode.

The Nigerian international, the current African Footballer of the Year, has now missed two consecutive training sessions.

He has already cleared out his locker at the club’s Zingonia training complex, which signals a deepening rift between player and club.

Transfer request and “Broken promises”

The 27-year-old winger is reportedly pushing hard to join Inter Milan this summer, and has already submitted a formal transfer request to force a move after Atalanta rejected two offers from the Nerazzurri.

In a powerful Instagram post over the weekend, Lookman didn’t mince words. He cited “broken promises” from the club’s management and poor treatment “as a human being and as a professional footballer as the reasons behind his decision to ask for a transfer.

“I’m no longer just a footballer in this situation,” Lookman wrote. “I’m a human being who has been treated unfairly.”

Atalanta dig in — But not without loopholes

While Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has acknowledged an informal agreement to let Lookman leave for the right fee, he also clarified that such a move should not involve another Serie A club, a position that directly complicates Inter’s interest.

That stance has become the flashpoint of the current deadlock.

Training boycott: A protest in motion

Lookman, due to resume individual training after dealing with injury concerns, has instead refused to report to training for two straight days, in what appears to be a deliberate protest move to force Atalanta’s hand.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the fallout is being described internally as a “total break-up”, with Lookman’s locker already emptied; a symbolic, if not decisive, signal of where things stand.

Background: From Hero to Exile?

Lookman’s actions are coming after becoming a continental icon, having scored a historic hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final to deliver Atalanta’s first major title in over 60 years.

That final, which made global headlines, capped off a season that also saw the Lagos-born star named Africa’s top player. His meteoric rise made him a key target for Inter, who view him as crucial in their push for European dominance.

Yet, despite that success, Lookman now finds himself at the centre of a bitter transfer standoff; one that threatens to overshadow his glittering achievements.

What next?

Atalanta are unlikely to respond favourably to Lookman’s protest tactics, and with the Serie A season fast approaching, all eyes are now on how this impasse will be resolved, and whether Inter will return with a third bid strong enough to break through the wall in Bergamo.

The clock is ticking, and for Ademola Lookman, silence is no longer an option.