The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has explained that the delay which led to students writing the English Language paper of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) late into the night on Wednesday was part of effort to prevent leakage of question papers and protect the integrity of the examination.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Moyosola Adeshina, WAEC said it successfully achieved its objective but faced logistical challenges and security concerns that impacted the timelines and seamless conduct of the examination.

WAEC said it is working with security agencies to prevent a future occurrence of this nature.

The examination body apologised to candidates, schools and parents.

“We recognise the importance of timely conduct of examinations and the impact of this decision on the candidates, their schools and parents, and we sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused,” the statement said.

“The West African Examinations Council appreciates the understanding and support of all stakeholders during this period. We remain committed to upholding the highest standard in the conduct of examinations and shall continue to promote academic excellence.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how hundreds of students across the South-west wrote the WASSCE slated for noon late at night on Wednesday.

Viral videos on social media showed secondary school students hunched over question papers with flashlights writing the English Language paper.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the challenge affected students in Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Oyo States. Most of the students in these states wrote examinations around 7 p.m. and others as late as 9 p.m.

One WAEC supervisor in Lagos State, who didn’t want to be named, said the supervisors had to wait for the question papers to arrive.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to berate the examination body, accusing them of insensitivity to the security of the teenagers sitting the examinations.

Just last week, students sitting the same WASSCE wrote their examinations late at night in Delta state, also drawing condemnations from Nigerians.

