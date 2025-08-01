The National Chairman of the Federal Health Institutions sector of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Murakiyo Olajide, has debunked claims that the union has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike.

Several media organisations had reported on Friday that nurses had agreed to suspend the strike following a closed-door meeting with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Olajide described the reports as false, insisting that the union has not taken any decision to suspend the strike.

“It is not true. We have procedures in place whenever we initiate or suspend strike actions. Those procedures have not been followed, and the union has not issued any statement to that effect,” he said.

Mr Olajide noted that although a meeting was held with government officials earlier in the day, union leaders are still consulting widely with various subgroups before a final decision is made.

“After today’s meeting, we are expected to go back and meet with our subgroups, and then come back to the government with our position,” he added.

Corroborating Mr Olajide’s position, the Chairperson of NANNM at the National Hospital, Abuja, Joe Akipi, also told PREMIUM TIMES that the strike has not been suspended.

“We did not go on strike under anyone’s instruction, and we will not call it off under anyone’s instruction except from our union leaders. Whatever is being circulated is not true. We have not received any official communication from our national leadership,” she said in a voice message.

According to the two officials, as of Friday evening, the strike was still on.

Strike impact, field observations

During the week, PREMIUM TIMES visited several public hospitals in Abuja and Lagos to assess the impact of the strike. Across multiple facilities, outpatient units were shut, with reports of cancelled or rescheduled appointments, and patients turned away due to reduced staffing.

In some hospitals, nurses who remained on duty said they were only attending to critical cases, while others relied on skeletal or locum staff to manage basic services.

Patients expressed frustration over the disruptions and uncertainty surrounding their healthcare.

Background

The seven-day warning strike, which began on 29 July, was declared by the NANNM-Federal Health Institutions Sector (NANNM-FHI) after the federal government failed to act on a 15-day ultimatum issued on 14 July.

The strike, affecting public health institutions nationwide, was prompted by concerns over poor welfare, inadequate working conditions, and unresolved grievances.

Key demands include the reversal of a 27 June circular by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), adjustment of shift and call duty allowances, mass recruitment of nurses, implementation of a 25 per cent CONHESS adjustment for nurses in Oyo State, and improved hazard allowances, especially at the local government level.

In Lagos, the impact was further compounded by a separate three-day warning strike by doctors under the Medical Guild, who protested unexplained salary deductions and other welfare concerns.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the overlap of both actions significantly affected services in many public hospitals across the state.

The NANNM strike is scheduled to last until 5 August, with state chapters threatening to join if negotiations with the government fail.