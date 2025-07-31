The House of Representatives has launched a comprehensive probe into the implementation of Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) policy, raising serious concerns over transparency, safety, and the actual benefits reaching citizens more than a year after the initiative’s introduction.

At an investigative hearing convened by the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Implementation of the CNG policy on Thursday in Abuja, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbaa Tajudeen, described the CNG policy as a vital pillar in the nation’s energy transition agenda, positioning it as a cleaner and more economical alternative to fossil fuels, particularly for the transport sector.

Mr Tajudeen emphasised that with Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves, promoting CNG as a motor fuel is not only logical but essential to national goals around energy security, economic diversification, and environmental sustainability.

Represented by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), the speaker stated that the House convened the hearing to critically evaluate the policy’s progress, interrogate its mechanisms, and ensure it delivers value to Nigerians.

“This hearing is, therefore, a platform to hear directly from the relevant MDAs, operators, industry experts, and the Nigerian people themselves. It is also an opportunity for accountability and constructive dialogue on how to ensure the successful rollout of the CNG policy in the interest of national development,” he said.

He reminded stakeholders that the federal government introduced the CNG initiative after removing fuel subsidies as both a palliative measure and a long-term strategy to ease rising transport costs and stimulate industrial development across the gas value chain. However, implementation concerns persist.

Mr Tajudeen urged stakeholders participating in the hearing to adopt a solution-driven approach rather than a blame game.

Committee chair flags policy gaps

The Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Jaha Usman (APC, Borno), while acknowledging the CNG policy’s ambition, cautioned that its success is threatened by a lack of transparency, inconsistent access, and questions around sustainability.

He explained that the CNG initiative, introduced in May 2023 as part of the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, was intended to cushion economic shocks, cut down transportation costs, and advance clean energy goals. However, more than a year later, unresolved issues threaten to derail the programme.

“While the policy was envisioned as transformative, especially for low-income earners and commercial drivers, its implementation has raised serious questions about safety, access, affordability, and public awareness,” he said.

Mr Usman revealed that the committee is probing how ₦100 billion from the ₦500 billion palliative fund has been utilised, investigating the authenticity of a claimed ₦760 billion private sector investment, and assessing the reach and availability of CNG infrastructure across the country.

He also listed key MDAs and regulators expected to submit documentation to include the Ministries of Petroleum (Gas), Finance, Transportation, and Environment; NMDPRA, NUPRC, FRSC, SON, Customs, NEITI, and the National Bureau of Statistics.

Stakeholders speak

The Project Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi), Michael Oluwagbemi, provided updates on the programme’s expansion. He said Nigeria now has 300 conversion centres, up from just seven, spread across 24 states.

He noted that the initiative has partnered with several sectors to convert vehicles at no cost and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, disclosing that two staff members were recently dismissed for misconduct.

Representing the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), James Ekperikpe, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Vitalis Ibe, said government plans are underway to establish more conversion centres, adding that the initiative supports climate action goals and is gaining public acceptance.

“CNG is safer, cleaner, and more affordable,” he said.

On behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Executive Vice President (Gas), Lekan Ogunleye, said earlier attempts to introduce CNG had failed, but applauded the Tinubu administration for pushing the current policy forward.

“We are supporting the private sector. The backbone infrastructure for this project is on the ground.” Mr Ogunleye said.

He also mentioned that the NNPCL is working towards ensuring that every Nigerian citizen gets 50% off conversions.

At the hearing, representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Workers Employees Association of Nigeria, and other stakeholders backed the CNG policy and attested to its safety. However, they urged the government to ensure that all states benefit from the initiative equally.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also strongly supported the initiative. Represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Abiodun Akinlade, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, described CNG as a cost-effective, safer, and environmentally responsible alternative to petrol and diesel.

Mr Mohammed said CNG supports Nigeria’s carbon reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement and offers tangible cost savings for motorists, up to 60 per cent fuel cost reductions, less engine wear, and fewer breakdowns.

Why the CNG matters

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a fuel made by compressing natural gas, primarily methane, into a smaller volume, allowing it to be stored and used efficiently in vehicles.

It burns cleaner than petrol or diesel, producing fewer harmful emissions and offering a more cost-effective alternative for transportation and power generation.

Globally, countries like India, Pakistan, Argentina, and Iran have adopted CNG widely for mass transit systems, commercial fleets, and private vehicles due to its environmental benefits and long-term cost savings.

In Nigeria, the drive toward CNG intensified after the removal of petrol subsidies in May 2023.

As part of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” the federal government launched the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) to offer a long-term, sustainable, and more affordable fuel alternative to citizens.

The policy aimed to mitigate the economic impact of subsidy removal, reduce transportation costs, promote local job creation, and transition toward cleaner energy in line with global climate goals.