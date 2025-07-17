The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PICNG) has restored the list of over 300 CNG conversion centres to its official website.

This was done about three hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported the sudden disappearance of the data from public view.

The list, which had been one of the few public-facing components of the controversial multi-billion naira initiative, vanished two days after this newspaper published an investigation that exposed how black market trade and conflict of interest are threatening the initiative.

Its removal from the website raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the implementation of the programme.

The investigation detailed how a top official, David Idakwo, breached extant laws by holding a major share in a company that benefits from government-subsidised CNG kits meant for commercial and ride-share drivers.

Mr Idakwo is the PICNG’s Northern Region Expansion Coordinator. Although our sources said more officials are involved in the shady deal, we could not find evidence to substantiate their claims.

According to our findings, his company, Hi-Grade Energies Ltd, was registered 10 days after President Tinubu approved the establishment of PICNG.

The official’s dual role—as a government regulator and private sector beneficiary—violates multiple Nigerian laws, including the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, the Public Procurement Act (2007), and the ICPC Act (2000).

List reinstated

“Thank you for calling PCNGi, our sincerely apologise [sic] for your inability to view the list of conversion centres on our website,” the agency wrote in an SMS to our reporter, noting that the issue had been rectified.

The agency further urged the reporter to visit the website for “an updated list of accredited CNG conversion centres.”

A PICNG customer care agent who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES yesterday claimed the list was pulled down to add newly accredited CNG conversion centres.

However, PREMIUM TIMES observed that no new centres have been added to the updated list. The list remains at 317 as it was when it earlier disappeared from the website.

PICNG has not issued any official statement explaining its previous removal or addressing broader concerns raised in our reports.

