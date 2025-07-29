National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has said terrorists attacks has reduced across Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ribadu said before the Tinubu administration came on board, the country was bogged down by security challenges, with almost all parts of the country’s six geopolitical zones dealing with one issue or another.

He spoke at the two-day Interactive Session on Government-Citizens Engagement ongoing at the Arewa House, Kaduna.

The forum, was organised by the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation to assess President Tinubu’s performance in the northern region in the first half of his administration’s term.

He said in in the South-east region, secessionist agitation has been subdued by both kinetic and non kinetic approaches, significantly reducing killings by the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Ribadu said in the North-central region, tit-for-tat killings between pastoralists and farming communities have reduced, citing an official figure from the Benue State government.

In the North-west, Mr Ribadu said several banditry leaders have been killed and peace is gradually returning in the region.

He said synergy between the security agencies has aided the success recorded in the fight against criminalities.

Mr Ribadu said 1,192 people were killed and over 3,348 kidnapped in Kaduna State during the previous administration, while more than 5,000 people lost their lives in Benue State in the same period.

Mr Ribadu said that the successes recorded in the fight against insecurity is as a result of President Tinubu’s directive to security agencies on a unified security approach, on the first day he assumed office.

He said the various security operations across the North-west had led to the release of 11, 259 hostages as of May.

Mr Ribadu commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for initiating the non-kinetic approach in addressing insecurity in the state, saying Kaduna now enjoys relative peace.