The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has restated its firm opposition to the sale or transfer of league slots between clubs in the country’s top division.

This is seen as a bold move to preserve the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s top domestic football league.

The stance was reinforced during the league’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, where the fixtures for the 2025/26 season were also unveiled.

Addressing club representatives and stakeholders, NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye responded directly to the recent controversy surrounding Heartland FC’s return to the topflight following the exit of then newly promoted Beyond Limits FC.

He explained that the intervention became necessary due to a clear breach of league regulations regarding club ownership.

“In this situation, Beyond Limits and Remo Stars are from the same source. We cannot allow one entity to own two clubs in the NPFL; it’s against the rules,” Mr Elegbeleye stated.

He was quick to clarify that the league’s action was not based on any financial transaction or sale of slot, a practice that has drawn criticism in the past and undermines the league’s professional standards.

“The proprietor of Beyond Limits never mentioned money. We met with them as stakeholders, explained the situation, and they willingly agreed to step aside without any argument or financial demands,” he said.

Mr Elegbeleye disclosed that before Heartland FC was considered, the NPFL approached other clubs, including Sporting Lagos and Gombe United, but both declined the opportunity.

He emphasised that the decision to allow Heartland into the topflight last season was strictly based on the unique ownership issue involving Beyond Limits and Remo Stars, and would not be used as a justification for slot transfers in the future.

“If a similar case arises where a single entity owns two clubs, we’ll handle it the same way. But outside such circumstances, no club will be allowed to sell its slot,” he stressed.

This firm statement comes as the NPFL continues efforts to build a more transparent and competitive league environment.

The 2025/26 season will feature four newly promoted clubs—Wikki Tourists, Barau FC, Warri Wolves, and Kun Khalifat—who earned their places through the just-concluded NNL Super 8 Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars, Akwa United, Heartland, and Sunshine Stars were officially confirmed as the relegated sides.

Opening fixtures

The meeting in Abuja also saw the unveiling of fixtures for the new season, with several high-profile matchups scheduled for the opening weekend.

Defending champions Remo Stars will kick off their title defense against Rivers United in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors host Kano Pillars, while newly promoted Wikki Tourists take on Plateau United.

Other opening day fixtures include Katsina United vs Warri Wolves, Rangers vs Kun Khalifat, and Kwara United vs Ikorodu City.

El-Kanemi Warriors will face Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars (3SC) take on Bayelsa United, and Barau FC will make their NPFL debut against former champions Enyimba.

Rounding out the weekend action, Niger Tornadoes will welcome Nasarawa United.

The 2025/26 NPFL season is set to officially begin on 22 August with many hoping the firm stance on governance and regulation will translate into a more credible and commercially viable league.