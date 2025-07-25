The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops deployed across various theatres of operation have killed scores of terrorists, rescued more than 170 kidnapped victims, and foiled oil theft valued at N241.2 million.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known in a summary of military operations between 10 July and 22 July, on Friday in Abuja.

In the North-east, Mr Kangye said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted several offensive operations at Goniri, Madaganari, Amuda, Chenene, Tokumbere, and Lambawa-Kalari in Borno and Adamawa States.

He said that 13 terrorists were apprehended and three kidnapped victims rescued, while nine suspected collaborators were also apprehended during intelligence-led operations.

According to him, a large number of terrorists, along with their families, surrendered to troops as pressure mounted across the theatre.

In the North-west, Mr Kangye said the troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted clearance operations in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, and Niger States.

He said that the operations led to the rescue of 106 kidnapped victims in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara states.

According to him, an additional 32 victims, including 27 women and five children, were released to a team from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as part of non-kinetic engagements.

“Six terrorists were arrested during the operations with cache of weapons and ammunition also recovered.

“Security agencies also apprehended a notorious terrorist identified as Muhammadu Hamisu (alias Mamiyo) and five others during joint operations with the Department of State Services (DSS) in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

“Recovered items included arms, illicit drugs, motorcycles, and the sum of N192,300,” he said.

In the North-central, Mr Kangye revealed that troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralised several extremists and arrested six suspects in Plateau and Kaduna States.

He said the troops also rescued 17 kidnapped victims and recovered arms, motorcycles, and vehicles.

Mr Kangye added that a gunrunner was nabbed in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State with 350 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, as well as six additional suspects.

“In Benue and Taraba States, as well as parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, and the FCT, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE eliminated several extremists and arrested key suspects involved in criminal activities.

“Among those arrested was a suspected extremist linked to attacks near the Federal University Wukari in Taraba, while an alleged informant to a kidnap kingpin was also apprehended in Kogi.

“A total of 11 suspects were arrested in operations across Kogi, Nasarawa, and the FCT.

“Arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and other logistics were recovered during the raids. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.

In the South-south, Mr Kangye said the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE discovered and dismantled 14 illegal refining sites and intercepted stolen crude oil and other petroleum products.

He said items recovered included 230,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 13,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 2,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Mr Kangye said that troops also destroyed 30 crude oil cooking ovens, 28 dugout pits, 14 drums, seven storage tanks, two boats, eight vehicles and apprehended a total of 237 suspects during the operation.

According to him, these successes reaffirm the Armed Forces’ resolve to safeguard national security and restore stability across troubled regions.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of our nation.

“The ongoing military operations have yielded significant progress in neutralising threats and restoring peace in affected regions.

“We appreciate the resilience and cooperation of the Nigerian people, as well as the support from our partners and stakeholders.

“Moving forward, the Armed Forces will continue to enhance their strategies and capabilities to ensure a secure and stable Nigeria for all citizens,” he said.

