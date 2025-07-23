The Nigerian Army said its troops of Operation FOREST SANITY III have killed several terrorists in a “fighting patrol” around Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara forests.

The army disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

An intelligence source told PREMIUM TIMES that the troops acted on intel provided by locals in these areas.

The fighting patrol, launched on 22 July, started from the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, cutting through Kaboro and Sangeko into Makuku and Dankolo in neighbouring Kebbi State.

During the operation, the troops linked up with forces stationed at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Rijau and Warari, in Niger State.

The joint forces swiftly engaged armed terrorists in a fierce firefight, “neutralising several [fighters] and destroying no fewer than 18 motorcycles.”

Motorcycles are a primary mode of transport for the insurgents and bandits.

The troops also recovered several AK-47 rifles loaded with magazines, the army said.

However, the operation was not without losses. One soldier lost his life in the encounter.

A follow-up clearance operation on Tuesday, 23 July, led to additional recoveries of weapons and motorcycles believed to have been abandoned by fleeing terrorists.

“Troops remain on high alert amid reports of terrorists regrouping,” the Army noted.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that soldiers were cheered by locals in Rijau, Niger State, after the fierce encounter.

The residents of Rijau witnessed a brazen bandits’ attack in the past week. The terrorists invaded the town, rustling cattle and abducting people.