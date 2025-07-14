The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), FCT chapter, has suspended its industrial action and directed its members to resume work from Tuesday, 15 July.

The union announced the suspension of the three months old strike after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held Monday at its secretariat in Gwagwalada, FCT.

The decision followed the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s directive that 10 per cent of the Area Councils’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) be used to clear three months of the workers’ unpaid salaries.

In a statement signed by the union’s FCT President, Ibrahim Kabi, and SEC member Abdulmumini Sa’ad, NULGE said it would collaborate with a special committee set up by the minister to harmonise all outstanding arrears within two weeks.

The union said the process will involve further engagement with the National Assembly’s House Committee on FCT.

“NULGE will work with the special committee constituted by the minister to harmonise all outstanding arrears within two weeks, aiming for a holistic resolution through the National Assembly House Committee on FCT and ancillary matters. Engagement with Council Chairmen,” the statement reads.

The union added that it would resume dialogue with area council chairpersons on unresolved issues, including the payment of a 40 per cent peculiar allowance, CONHESS/CONMESS and CONPSS salary adjustments, and other entitlements.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The union will engage with the Area Council Chairmen to address outstanding issues, including the 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance, CONHESS/CONMESS and CONPSS salary adjustments, and other entitlements,” it said.

The union expressed gratitude to the FCT Minister, the Traditional Council of FCT, and all relevant stakeholders for their efforts in resolving the industrial action.

Some of the unresolved issues include: 40 per cent peculiar allowance (January 2023 to date); 25 per cent and 35 per cent CONHESS/CONMESS adjustments (from June 2023); 25 per cent and 35 per cent CONPSS adjustments (from June 2023); N35,000 wage award for six months (from August 2024); Unremitted pension deductions; and Promotion arrears and other entitlements.

The union said it “remains committed to engaging with the Area Council Chairmen on the remaining entitlements and looks forward to a swift resolution of all outstanding issues.”

Background

The NULGE FCT chapter began its strike in February after area council chairpersons failed to implement a December 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In the MoU, the union demanded the new N70,000 minimum wage and other demands including 40 per cent peculiar allowance, 25–35 per cent salary adjustments under CONHESS, CONMESS, and CONPSS, N35,000 wage award and Promotion arrears and proper remittance of pension deductions

In April, the union escalated the strike action instituting an indefinite sit-at-home, boycotting six Area Council secretariats, and calling for the removal of council chairpersons over broken promises.

The strike disrupted services across FCT area councils, with staff locked out and secretariats shut, pinning operational paralysis on unpaid salaries and statutory allowances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

