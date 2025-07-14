Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his profound sadness over the demise of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

In a condolence message on his X page, Governor Sanwo-Olu condoled with the people of Ogun State and the family of the late Awujale.

He also extolled the virtues of the late Awujale, saying he was respected far beyond the boundaries of Ogun State, and earned every bit of that respect through his leadership.

The Awujale, who passed away on Sunday, 13 July, at the age of 91, will be laid to rest on Monday at 4 pm. He will be buried at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence, in Ijebu-Ode under Islamic rites.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the late monarch’s legacy would live on in the lives he shaped, the peace he maintained, and the progress he helped bring to his people.

“It’s hard to imagine Ijebuland without him. He was a leader whose voice mattered,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor expressed solidarity with the people of Ogun State, particularly the Ijebu community, and the family of the late monarch, praying that his soul finds peace.

Obasa’s condolence message

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late traditional leader, describing him as a revered figure who left an indelible mark on the Yoruba nation.

According to Mr Obasa, the traditional leader’s demise marks the end of an era not just for Ijebu-Ode but for the entire Yoruba nation and beyond.

“Throughout his reign, he exemplified dedication to the welfare of his people, fostering development and peace. His wisdom and leadership left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Yorubas the world over, not just Ijebu people, will miss his leadership,” Mr Obasa said.

Reflecting on the late traditional leader’s remarkable life, the Speaker noted that Mr Adetona’s contributions to societal growth, conflict resolution, and cultural preservation would continue to inspire future generations.

Mr Obasa extended his deepest condolences to the Adetona family, the Ijebu traditional council, and the people of Ijebu Ode.

