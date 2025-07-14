The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The secretariat, known as “Buhari House” was named after the late president.

“As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our party, Malam Bukar Dalori, the party’s national secretariat will be closed from Monday to reopen on Thursday,” he said.

Mr Morka urged the party’s faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of Mr Buhari.

Mr Buhari, a two term president of Nigeria on the platform of the APC, died in a private hospital in London on Sunday. He was the first president produced by the party formed in 2013 following the successful merger of some opposition parties.

This is the second time this year the ruling party would shut its secretariat in honour of its members.

In April, the party closed the secretariat to mourn its slain director of administration, AbdulRauf Adeniji.

Party mourns former president

Earlier, the party had said it was shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of the former president.

In a statement Mr Morka issued shortly after Mr Buhari’s death on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said Nigeria had lost an enigmatic leader and iconic elder-statesman.

He described Buhari as an exemplary patriot whose life of devoted resolve, resilience, discipline and integrity would remain evergreen in the hearts and minds of the current and future generations of Nigerians.

The APC spokesperson said until his passing, the former president led a simple but exceptional life of service to the nation.

“From his tenure as Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) to his service as a Military Head of State, and a two-term President, he has left behind a solid and awe-inspiring legacy of leadership and service.

READ ALSO: Nigeria govt declares public holiday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari

“Against the backdrop of his record of military service, the departed former president was an unlikely democrat, but is one of the most influential contributors to the strengthening and consolidation of our democracy.

“Aside his stint with the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), he led the emergence of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with other political parties to birth the APC in 2013.

“The late President Buhari made history when he became the first presidential contender to defeat an incumbent president in 2015 on the platform of APC,” Morka said.

He expressed condolences to the former president’s immediate family, President Bola Tinubu and the entire federal government.

He also expressed condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, and Nigerians over the irreparable loss, praying the Almighty Allah to grant his soul Aljannatul Firdaus.

(NAN)

