More Nigerian political and traditional leaders are expressing condolences and tributes following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday at the age of 82.

Mr Buhari served as Nigerian president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He died after a prolonged illness in a London hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that former Nigerian presidents have paid tribute to his life, saying he served the nation with character and patriotism.

They remembered him as a courageous leader, a disciplined military officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions to Nigeria’s peace and progress.

Also, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, commiserated with the nation over the former president’s passing.

The group extolled Mr Buhari’s contributions to public service, recalling him for his simplicity, restraint, and calm approach to leadership.

“In his various capacities, he remained devoted to the ideals he believed would contribute to national growth.”

Niger, Enugu governor mourns

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State described Mr Buhari as an esteemed elder statesman whose contributions to Nigeria’s history are indelible.

Mr Bago said the late president’s legacies, “encompassing various agricultural and security reforms, will long be remembered despite the numerous challenges faced during his administration.”

He said Mr Buhari’s tenure was marked by significant efforts to combat corruption and improve the nation’s infrastructure, including the expansion of railways, rehabilitation of major roads, and the initiation of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

In his reaction, Governor Peter Mbah remembered the former president as one of the most patriotic and honest Nigerian leaders to have ever led the country.

“Although he leaves behind a void that will be difficult to fill, there is much comfort in the fact that his life was an inspiration, and his vast legacies are engraved in the sands of time.”

The former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who served for eight years in Mr Buhari’s administration, said the former president has a record of service to Nigeria that is almost unparalleled. “From the battlefield to the ballot box, he stood as a sentinel of duty. As a military officer, Head of State, and twice-elected President, he dedicated over five decades of his life to the service of our nation in times of strife and in peaceful times — guided always by a belief in discipline, integrity, and nationhood.”

“What often went unnoticed in public commentary was his unwavering commitment to the core values that bind any serious society: order, punctuality, and accountability. He did not just talk about these values; he lived them.

“Under his leadership, the nation confronted formidable challenges: insurgency, economic volatility, a global pandemic, and deep political tension. Yet he remained consistent — never ruled by noise or poll ratings, only by the burden of responsibility and his belief in posterity’s judgment,” Mr Fashola wrote in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The Zazzau Emirate also extended its deepest condolences to the family of the former president. A statement issued by the emirate, personally signed by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, praised Mr Buhari’s legacy, describing his life as “a testament to integrity, resilience, and service.”

“We stand with you in this time of grief, and our prayers and thoughts are with you all,” the traditional ruler said.

