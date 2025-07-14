The Nigerian National Assembly has suspended all legislative activities in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

The suspension affects plenary sessions, committee meetings, and oversight functions across both chambers – the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ogunlana noted that legislative duties would resume on Tuesday, 22 July.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities in the National Assembly are hereby suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July, 2025,” he said.

The directive urges lawmakers to adjust their schedules in order to participate fully in the burial proceedings of the late former president.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.”

The Clerk also conveyed the condolences of the leadership of both chambers.

“The leadership of both Chambers, on behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; The government and people of Katsina State; His wife, children and the entire Buhari family.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity & his integrity. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.”

The former president, aged 82, is expected to be buried today according to Islamic rites upon the arrival of his remains in Nigeria. The Presidency confirmed that Vice-President Kashim Shettima will accompany the body back to the country.

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Before the return to democratic rule, he was the military head of state between December 1983 and August 1985. He retired as a major general from the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to his death, President Bola Tinubu described Mr Buhari as a patriot, soldier, and statesman who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication and resilience.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, and several federal and state lawmakers have also mourned the death of the former president.

Former Senate President and interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Youssouf, state governors and other world leaders have also expressed their condolences.

