Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried on Tuesday, 15 July, at 2 p.m. in Daura, Katsina State.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda announced this while addressing journalists at the Government House on Monday, minutes after his return from London.

Mr Radda said he consulted with the late president’s family before leaving London, and a decision was made to hold the burial on Tuesday.

The governor, who was flanked by Mr Buhari’s nephews, Fatuhu Mohammed and Musa Haro, as well as ex-aviation minister Hadi Sirika, said the late president’s body will arrive in Katsina by noon on Tuesday.

“….we’ve made consultations with the people around him in London, and we concluded that the body will arrive in Katsina tomorrow (Tuesday) at about 12 noon and the burial is going to take place in Daura at about 2 p.m. So, these are the arrangements in place. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant his soul peace and may Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi,” the governor said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila are in London to bring Mr Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Mr Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82.

He served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He died after a prolonged illness in a London hospital.

