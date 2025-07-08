The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged a plot to undermine and destabilise the opposition coalition in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s interim National Publicity Secretary.

Mr Abdullahi alleged that former ADC state chairpersons and key officials in the North-east and North-west were summoned to a secret meeting with top government officials.

“We have credible intelligence that the aim of this meeting is not national security or peacebuilding,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He described the move as an attempt to co-opt these individuals into a fabricated plot against the opposition coalition.

“This is not politics; this is outright sabotage,” Mr Abdullahi declared.

He said the motive was to sow confusion, delegitimise ADC’s new leadership, and derail its growing momentum as the face of the opposition.

Mr Abdullahi, who is also the coalition’s national spokesperson, said the plot was part of a wider effort to entrench one-party rule.

He claimed the 1 July coalition declaration and the 2 July ADC unveiling had clearly unsettled the ruling party.

“The coalition is an idea whose time has come,” he said, declaring the party belonged to all Nigerians tired of lies and hardship.

“It belongs to those who want to restore decency, vision, and justice to governance,” he added.

He vowed that the party would resist any attempt to impose one-party dictatorship by all democratic means.

Mr Abdullahi called on President Bola Tinubu to note the actions of some of his appointees and rein them in.

He further urged the president to prove to Nigerians that he remains committed to democratic principles.

(NAN)

