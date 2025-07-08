Xiaomi Nigeria proudly announces the official launch of two exciting additions to its tablet portfolio: the Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi Pad 2 4G. Engineered for immersive entertainment, reliable performance, and all-day productivity, both devices offer stunning design, powerful features, and exceptional value—making them ideal companions for students, professionals, and families alike.

The launch marks a bold step in Xiaomi’s continued expansion of smart ecosystem products in Nigeria, bringing versatile performance and sleek design to a wider range of users. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows, attending virtual classes, managing your work tasks, or simply relaxing with friends, the Redmi Pad 2 series is designed to elevate every experience.

Sleek Design in Trendy Colors

The Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi Pad 2 4G both come in a lightweight, premium metallic finish that’s as stylish as it is functional. The Redmi Pad 2 is available in three elegant colorways — Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Lavender Purple, offering something for every taste. The Redmi Pad 2 4G, on the other hand, keeps it sleek and modern with Graphite Gray and Mint Green options.

These slim and vibrant designs are perfect for on-the-go users who want to stay productive and stylish wherever they are.

Immersive Display and Entertainment

At the heart of both tablets is an impressive 11-inch 2.5K crystal-clear display that delivers vibrant visuals and detailed clarity, whether you’re binge-watching movies, reading e-books, or attending online meetings. Coupled with a 90Hz buttery-smooth refresh rate, users can enjoy a seamless and responsive visual experience, perfect for scrolling, gaming, and video playback.

Adding to the entertainment value are quad stereo speakers, tuned with Dolby Atmos®, delivering rich, immersive audio that fills any room. From online learning to home entertainment, the Redmi Pad 2 series transforms everyday media consumption into a cinematic experience.

Power That Lasts All Day

Both the Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi Pad 2 4G are powered by a massive 9000mAh (typ) battery, offering extended usage without the need to constantly recharge. Whether it’s back-to-back classes, long working hours, or hours of video streaming, the battery is built to keep up with your lifestyle.

Fast charging support ensures you can quickly top up your battery and get back to what matters most without delays.

Smooth Performance with Helio G100-Ultra

Under the hood, both devices feature the Advanced MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, offering solid performance for multitasking, gaming, and media editing. The Redmi Pad 2 4G adds built-in 4G connectivity, allowing users to stay connected on the move without relying on Wi-Fi. This is especially useful for professionals, students, and travelers who require consistent access to the internet wherever they are.

Variants & Pricing in Nigeria

Redmi continues its commitment to accessibility and value with multiple memory configurations for users to choose from:

Redmi Pad 2

● 4GB + 128GB: ₦224,800

● 8GB + 256GB: ₦267,800

Redmi Pad 2 4G

● 4GB + 128GB: ₦252,800

● 8GB + 256GB: ₦295,800

All variants come with expandable storage and optimized RAM management for a smooth user experience, even with multiple apps running.

Designed for Every Scenario

Whether you’re using the tablet for work, study, entertainment, or staying in touch with loved ones, the Redmi Pad 2 series is thoughtfully built to handle your needs with elegance and ease. The large display, powerful speakers, long battery life, and modern connectivity features make it a perfect fit for:

● Students needing a lightweight device for online classes and reading.

● Professionals seeking a portable productivity tool.

● Families looking for an entertainment hub for kids and adults alike.

Availability

The Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi Pad 2 4G will be available starting 8 July, 2025, at authorised Xiaomi stores, official retailers, and online platforms across Nigeria.

With this launch, Xiaomi once again underscores its mission of making innovation accessible to everyone. The Redmi Pad 2 series is more than just a tablet — it’s your new companion for productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

