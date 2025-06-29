Vice President Kashim Shettima says the federal government intends to plant 20 billion trees in the next rainy season as part of its national reforestation and environmental sustainability drive.

Mr Shettima made this known on Saturday after touring multiple agricultural and industrial facilities across Ethiopia.

He also toured the Adama Dairy Farms, Luke Avocado Nursery, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Biyyo Poultry Farm, and Bishoftu Pea Farm as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties in agriculture and industrial development.

Central to the visit was the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, which Mr Shettima described as a win-win for all.

According to him, the programme combines environmental restoration with job creation.

He said the initiative drew strong inspiration from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Programme, which he described as a model for combining climate action with economic opportunity.

Mr Shettima, who was on a state visit to that country, said Ethiopia was a success story worthy of emulation and a pathfinder for Africa’s renaissance.

“We intend to plant 20 billion trees in the next rainy season.

“It requires a lot of planning, energy and drive, which Ethiopia was able to galvanise its population into doing.

“I was overwhelmed with joy that the real economic renaissance of Africa is in the offing.

“Ethiopia has become the pathfinder, the front runner in us reclaiming our pride and our continent. We are mightily proud of them.

“Ethiopia is a nation of over 100 million people; the success of Ethiopia will reverberate across the length and breadth of East and Southern Africa,” Mr Shettima said.

The vice president acknowledged that Ethiopia’s achievement in wheat self-sufficiency was a key milestone.

He pointed out that the country had transformed from importing $1billion worth of wheat annually to exporting to neighboring countries, including Djibouti and Kenya.

Mr Shettima said, ” If Nigeria and Ethiopia work, Africa will work. Jointly, the two of us constitute over 350 million people, more than the population of the United States.

“We have to make these two countries work harmoniously for the betterment of our continent.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Kingsley Uzoma, described the visit as phenomenal.

Mr Uzoma affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to replicating Ethiopia’s agricultural transformation model.

“President Bola Tinubu has a whole lot of respect for the people of Ethiopia. Why we came here is to understudy what we have seen and report back to him.

”I believe that he will replicate this in a much stronger and bolder scope,” Mr Uzoma said.

He further said that Nigeria was also pursuing economic diversification strategies as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on oil revenues through expanded agricultural exports, including avocado, pineapple, mango, cashew, and cocoa.

