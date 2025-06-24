The Nigerian government has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for four agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

The agencies are the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Secretary for the board, Abdulmalik Jubril, urged applicants interested in joining the agencies to apply online via a link posted on the board’s portal.

“Applications should be submitted online within three weeks from the date of this publication, and note that the application is absolutely free,” Mr Jubril, a retired major general, said.

Noting that multiple applications will lead to disqualification, the secretary said applicants must apply to only one of the four agencies of their choice.

He added that vacancies were available for superintendent, inspectorate, and assistant cadres.

“For Superintendent of Corrections (CONMESS 09), which is applicable to only NCoS, applicants must be holders of a Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) in Medicine and Surgery.

“For Assistant Superintendent I (CONPASS 09), applicable to FFS only, applicants must be holders of Degree in Law or a BSc in any of the following: Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Water or any related field.

“For Assistant Superintendent II (CONPASS 8), applicable to NSCDC, FFS, and NIS, applicants must possess a BSc or Higher National Diploma,” Mr Jubril said.

The Secretary further stated that applicants must be registered nurses or midwives for the position of Inspector (CONHESS 06), adding that the position was only available for NCoS, NSCDC, and FFS.

“For Assistant Inspector (CONPASS 06), applicants must be holders of a National Diploma or NCE in any related field.

“For Assistant II (CONPASS 04), General Duty, applicants must be holders of GCE, Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or other equivalent with a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings.

“For Assistant III (General Duty), applicants must be holders of GCE, O Level, SSCE/NECO or other equivalent with a minimum of four credits in not more than two sittings,” he said.

Mr Jubril further stated that the mandatory requirements for the recruitment exercise are Nigerian nationality, requisite qualifications, and medical fitness.

He said others are free of conviction or financial fraud records, between 18 and 35.

“Applicants are strongly advised to beware of fraudsters,” a statement posted on the X handle of the Fire Service warned, noting the application portal opens on 26 June.

“The recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge, and no payment is required at any stage,” the statement added.

